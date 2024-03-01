We've got 24 new rock and metal tours and eight newly announced festivals for heavy music loving fans this week.

Alt-rock hitmakers Cage the Elephant, nu-metal era vets P.O.D., hardcore heroes Knocked Loose and '80s icon Sebastian Bach are among the acts announcing new tours. You'll also find From Ashes to New hitting the road, Abbath teaming up with Imperial Triumphant, a new string of shows from As I Lay Dying and plenty more.

Plus, we've got a stacked lineup for the 2024 Aftershock Festival, and newly announced lineups for the Sad Summer Fest, Evolution Festival, Oceans Calling and the Ottawa Bluesfest among others.

Which concerts and festivals will you be seeing? Scan what's been newly announced and make your concert choices wisely.

Abbath / Imperial Triumphant

abbath, imperial triumphant Francisco Munoz / Shawn Brandon Media

Tour Dates: May 9 - 26

Support Acts: Black Anvil, Final Gasp

Ticketing Info

Archspire

archspire Season of Mist

Tour Dates: May 31 - June 30

Support Acts: Aborted, Carcosa, Alluvial

Ticketing Info

As I Lay Dying

As I Lay Dying Joey Foley, Getty Images

Tour Dates: July 9 - Aug. 10

Support Acts: Chelsea Grin, Entheos

Ticketing Info

Aseethe

aseethe Mike Boyd

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 18

Support Acts: Malevich, Eye Flys

Ticketing Info

August Burns Red

august burns red Atom Splitter PR

Tour Dates: May 9 - 16

Support Acts: Fuming Mouth

Ticketing Info

Sebastian Bach

sebastian bach Jim Louvau

Tour Dates: April 14 - June 29

Support Acts: None Listed.

Ticketing Info

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 3

Support Acts: Jager Henry

Ticketing Info

Cage the Elephant

cage the elephant Neil Krug

Tour Dates: June 20 - Sept. 18

Support Acts: Young the Giant, Bakar

Ticketing Info

The Damned

the damned Atom Splitter PR

Tour Dates: May 27 - June 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

DRAIN

drain Eli Rae

Tour Dates: May 11 - June 15

Support Acts: Terror, Angel Du$t, Scowl, End It, Madball, Regulate, Mindforce, God’s Hate

Ticketing Info

From Ashes to New

from ashes to new Sarah Carmody

Tour Dates: April 30 - Sept. 27

Support Acts: Point North, Ekoh, Phix and elijah

Ticketing Info

Front 242

front 242 ©Mothmeister

Tour Dates: Sept. 6 - 15, Nov. 8 - 16

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

PJ Harvey

pj harvey Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Oct. 14

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Howling Giant

howling eye Magnetic Eye Records

Tour Dates: March 13 - April 12

Support Acts: The Obsessed, Gozu

Ticketing Info

Knocked Loose

knocked loose Brock Fetch

Tour Dates: April 27 - June 9

Support Acts: Show Me the Body, Loathe, Speed

Ticketing Info

John Lydon (Spoken Word Tour)

2019 at 'Punk' Premiere at SIR in Los Angeles Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - 25

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Memphis May Fire

Rise Records Rise Records

Tour Dates: April 11 - May 2

Support Acts: The Word Alive, Nerv

Ticketing Info

Nekrogoblikon

Nekrogoblikon provided by AtomSplitter PR

Tour Dates: April 4 - May 3

Support Acts: Flesh Hoarder, Dethklok, DragonForce

Ticketing Info

P.O.D.

P.O.D. Atom Splitter PR

Tour Dates: April 26 - June 2

Support Acts: Bad Wolves, Norma Jean, Blind Channel

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Sonny Sandoval Recalls the Moment Nu-Metal Blew Up

Uli Jon Roth

uli jon roth Chipster PR

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 18

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Saliva

saliva's bobby amaru Larry Marano, Getty Images

Tour Dates: April 4 - 14

Support Acts: Drowning Pool, Any Given Sin

Ticketing Info

Something Corporate

Something Corporate Photo Credit: Connor Lenihan

Tour Dates: June 21 - Oct. 12

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Thursday

Geoff Rickly performs with No Devotion in 2014. Redferns / Getty Images

Tour Dates: April 11 - 14

Support Acts: Many Eyes, Tim Kasher

Ticketing Info

Whiskey Myers

whiskey myers Photo Credit: Khris Poage

Tour Dates: June 15 - Aug. 21

Support Acts: The Red Clay Strays, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, SOUTHALL, Whitey Morgan and the 78’s, Anderson East, Blackberry Smoke, Reid Haughton, Treaty Oak Revival, Vincent Neil Emerson and Eddie Flint

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images

* The 2024 Aftershock Festival lineup has been revealed with headliners Slayer, Pantera, Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Motley Crue and Disturbed. The music weekend is set for Oct. 10-13 at Sacramento's Discovery Park. Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Falling in Reverse, Lindemann, Rise Against, Halestorm, Seether and more will also rock the weekend, which features over 130 bands on five stages.

Ticketing Info

* The traveling Sad Summer festival returns for its fifth year, this time with co-headliners Mayday Parade and The Maine. The 2024 edition also features The Wonder Years, We the Kings, Knuckle Puck, Real Friends, The Summer Set, Hot Milk, Diva Bleach, Daisy Grenade and Like Roses. Dates will run July 12-Aug. 9.

Ticketing Info

* The annual Ottawa Bluesfest is stacked for 2024. Taking place July 4-14, this year's run of shows includes Nickelback, Motley Crue, Mother Mother, 50 Cent, Maroon 5, Zac Brown Band, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Tyler Childers and Nas.

Ticketing Info

* Blink-182, The Killers and The Dave Matthews Band will headline the 2024 edition of the Oceans Calling Festival taking place Sept. 27-29 at the Ocean City Boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. Cage The Elephant, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, Rebelution, Counting Crows, 311, The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men, O.A.R., Young the Giant, Barenaked Ladies and more are also on board to play.

Ticketing Info

* The Evolution Festival returns to St. Louis' Forest Park the weekend of Sept. 28 and 29 this year. The Killers and Beck will headline the two-day music weekend, which also features sets from Jane's Addiction, Blondie, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Killer Mike, Elle King, Todd Rundgren, Pete Yorn, Son Volt, Robert Finley, Beachwood Sparks and more.

Ticketing Info

* Bright Eyes, Sunny Day Real Estate, Cap'n Jazz and The Jesus Lizard head up the inaugural Best Friends Forever Fest taking place Oct. 11-13 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Other acts on the bill include Unwound, The Dismemberment Plan, Built to Spill, American Football, The Get Up Kids, Jawbox and more.

Ticketing Info

* Sparta, Fugitive, The Armed, Gel, Ben Nichols and a host of others will play the Smartpunk House Festival March 16 and 17 at Empire in Austin, Texas.

Ticketing Info

* Oceano, The Convalescence, Visceral Disgorge, Rose Funeral, Casket Robbery and more are set to play the 2024 edition of the Toledo Deathfest. The day-long festival will take place at the Toledo Mainstreet Bar & Grill in Toledo, Ohio on June 8.

Ticketing Info

* More bands have been announced for the 2024 Capulet Fest, taking place June 28-30 at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut. Skillet have joined August Burns Red and Nothing More as the headliners, with Blessthefall, Red, Adelitas Way, Senses Fail, Taproot, Cold and more set to perform.

Ticketing Info

* The 2024 Furnace Fest has added Emery and He Is Legend to the 2024 lineup, with both bands performing sets centered around their 2004 debut albums (The Weak's End and I Am Hollywood). They join a lineup that already includes Underoath, Poison the Well, Stretch Armstrong, Shai Hulud, Snapcase, Unearth, Evergreen Terrace, Skycamefalling, and Coalesce among others. The 2024 edition takes place Oct. 4-6 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama.

Ticketing Info

* The annual Rock for Ronnie benefit will take place Sunday, May 19 at the Lou Bredlow Pavilion at Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills, California. Eddie Trunk will host the proceedings, with Quiet Riot, Lita Ford, Dio Disciples, Jason Charles Miller and an all-star jam band set to play.

Ticketing Info

* Power Trip have added two more shows with Seth Gilmore handling vocals. The band will play July 6 at The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas and Aug. 24 at New York City's Knockdown Center.

Ticketing Info here and here

* Organizers of the annual 311 Day have announced pre and post parties taking place this year at ParkMGM in Las Vegas. The pre-party kicks off at On The Record on March 8 from 8pm to 11pm, featuring performances from Unity All Stars – a cover band comprised of hardcore 311 fans from across the country – Los Stellarians, a soul-funk ensemble featuring SA Martinez from 311, and professional DJWaxAddictLA. Post-party celebrations will be held at Mama Rabbit Mezcal + Tequila Bar on March 9 and March 10 from 10 pm to 2 am. The lineup on March 9 will feature DJWaxAddictLA and another guest to be announced at a later date, with March 10 featuring Unity All Stars and DJWaxAddictLA.

Ticketing Info

* Speaking of pre-parties, the 2024 Punk in the Park festival's San Francisco edition will have one on May 3 at the Cow Palace. Suicidal Tendencies, Guttermouth, Naked Aggression, D.I. and more are set to play.

Ticketing Info

* The 2024 edition of the BeachLife Festival will have a SpeakEasy stage of stripped-down performances. Mix Master Mike, Warren Fitzgerald, Jen Pop, Scott Reynolds, Kevin Seconds and Chase Petra will be among those playing the stage over the three day weekend May 3-5 in Redondo Beach, California.

Ticketing Info

* Chevelle, Bring Me the Horizon, Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, Wage War, Nothing More, Sleep Theory, Veil of Maya, Lamb of God, Kublai Khan TX, Incendiary, The Garden and Fury have all booked side shows in Las Vegas the weekend of Sick New World (April 27).

Ticketing Info