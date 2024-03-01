24 New Rock + Metal Tours + Eight Festivals Announced This Past Week (Feb. 23-29, 2024)
We've got 24 new rock and metal tours and eight newly announced festivals for heavy music loving fans this week.
Alt-rock hitmakers Cage the Elephant, nu-metal era vets P.O.D., hardcore heroes Knocked Loose and '80s icon Sebastian Bach are among the acts announcing new tours. You'll also find From Ashes to New hitting the road, Abbath teaming up with Imperial Triumphant, a new string of shows from As I Lay Dying and plenty more.
Plus, we've got a stacked lineup for the 2024 Aftershock Festival, and newly announced lineups for the Sad Summer Fest, Evolution Festival, Oceans Calling and the Ottawa Bluesfest among others.
Which concerts and festivals will you be seeing? Scan what's been newly announced and make your concert choices wisely.
Abbath / Imperial Triumphant
Tour Dates: May 9 - 26
Support Acts: Black Anvil, Final Gasp
Ticketing Info
Archspire
Tour Dates: May 31 - June 30
Support Acts: Aborted, Carcosa, Alluvial
Ticketing Info
As I Lay Dying
Tour Dates: July 9 - Aug. 10
Support Acts: Chelsea Grin, Entheos
Ticketing Info
Aseethe
Tour Dates: April 30 - May 18
Support Acts: Malevich, Eye Flys
Ticketing Info
August Burns Red
Tour Dates: May 9 - 16
Support Acts: Fuming Mouth
Ticketing Info
Sebastian Bach
Tour Dates: April 14 - June 29
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Tour Dates: April 16 - May 3
Support Acts: Jager Henry
Ticketing Info
Cage the Elephant
Tour Dates: June 20 - Sept. 18
Support Acts: Young the Giant, Bakar
Ticketing Info
The Damned
Tour Dates: May 27 - June 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
DRAIN
Tour Dates: May 11 - June 15
Support Acts: Terror, Angel Du$t, Scowl, End It, Madball, Regulate, Mindforce, God’s Hate
Ticketing Info
From Ashes to New
Tour Dates: April 30 - Sept. 27
Support Acts: Point North, Ekoh, Phix and elijah
Ticketing Info
Front 242
Tour Dates: Sept. 6 - 15, Nov. 8 - 16
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
PJ Harvey
Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Oct. 14
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Howling Giant
Tour Dates: March 13 - April 12
Support Acts: The Obsessed, Gozu
Ticketing Info
Knocked Loose
Tour Dates: April 27 - June 9
Support Acts: Show Me the Body, Loathe, Speed
Ticketing Info
John Lydon (Spoken Word Tour)
Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - 25
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Memphis May Fire
Tour Dates: April 11 - May 2
Support Acts: The Word Alive, Nerv
Ticketing Info
Nekrogoblikon
Tour Dates: April 4 - May 3
Support Acts: Flesh Hoarder, Dethklok, DragonForce
Ticketing Info
P.O.D.
Tour Dates: April 26 - June 2
Support Acts: Bad Wolves, Norma Jean, Blind Channel
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: Sonny Sandoval Recalls the Moment Nu-Metal Blew Up
Uli Jon Roth
Tour Dates: April 2 - May 18
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Saliva
Tour Dates: April 4 - 14
Support Acts: Drowning Pool, Any Given Sin
Ticketing Info
Something Corporate
Tour Dates: June 21 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Thursday
Tour Dates: April 11 - 14
Support Acts: Many Eyes, Tim Kasher
Ticketing Info
Whiskey Myers
Tour Dates: June 15 - Aug. 21
Support Acts: The Red Clay Strays, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, SOUTHALL, Whitey Morgan and the 78’s, Anderson East, Blackberry Smoke, Reid Haughton, Treaty Oak Revival, Vincent Neil Emerson and Eddie Flint
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* The 2024 Aftershock Festival lineup has been revealed with headliners Slayer, Pantera, Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Motley Crue and Disturbed. The music weekend is set for Oct. 10-13 at Sacramento's Discovery Park. Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Falling in Reverse, Lindemann, Rise Against, Halestorm, Seether and more will also rock the weekend, which features over 130 bands on five stages.
Ticketing Info
* The traveling Sad Summer festival returns for its fifth year, this time with co-headliners Mayday Parade and The Maine. The 2024 edition also features The Wonder Years, We the Kings, Knuckle Puck, Real Friends, The Summer Set, Hot Milk, Diva Bleach, Daisy Grenade and Like Roses. Dates will run July 12-Aug. 9.
Ticketing Info
* The annual Ottawa Bluesfest is stacked for 2024. Taking place July 4-14, this year's run of shows includes Nickelback, Motley Crue, Mother Mother, 50 Cent, Maroon 5, Zac Brown Band, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Tyler Childers and Nas.
Ticketing Info
* Blink-182, The Killers and The Dave Matthews Band will headline the 2024 edition of the Oceans Calling Festival taking place Sept. 27-29 at the Ocean City Boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. Cage The Elephant, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, Rebelution, Counting Crows, 311, The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men, O.A.R., Young the Giant, Barenaked Ladies and more are also on board to play.
Ticketing Info
* The Evolution Festival returns to St. Louis' Forest Park the weekend of Sept. 28 and 29 this year. The Killers and Beck will headline the two-day music weekend, which also features sets from Jane's Addiction, Blondie, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Killer Mike, Elle King, Todd Rundgren, Pete Yorn, Son Volt, Robert Finley, Beachwood Sparks and more.
Ticketing Info
* Bright Eyes, Sunny Day Real Estate, Cap'n Jazz and The Jesus Lizard head up the inaugural Best Friends Forever Fest taking place Oct. 11-13 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Other acts on the bill include Unwound, The Dismemberment Plan, Built to Spill, American Football, The Get Up Kids, Jawbox and more.
Ticketing Info
* Sparta, Fugitive, The Armed, Gel, Ben Nichols and a host of others will play the Smartpunk House Festival March 16 and 17 at Empire in Austin, Texas.
Ticketing Info
* Oceano, The Convalescence, Visceral Disgorge, Rose Funeral, Casket Robbery and more are set to play the 2024 edition of the Toledo Deathfest. The day-long festival will take place at the Toledo Mainstreet Bar & Grill in Toledo, Ohio on June 8.
Ticketing Info
* More bands have been announced for the 2024 Capulet Fest, taking place June 28-30 at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut. Skillet have joined August Burns Red and Nothing More as the headliners, with Blessthefall, Red, Adelitas Way, Senses Fail, Taproot, Cold and more set to perform.
Ticketing Info
* The 2024 Furnace Fest has added Emery and He Is Legend to the 2024 lineup, with both bands performing sets centered around their 2004 debut albums (The Weak's End and I Am Hollywood). They join a lineup that already includes Underoath, Poison the Well, Stretch Armstrong, Shai Hulud, Snapcase, Unearth, Evergreen Terrace, Skycamefalling, and Coalesce among others. The 2024 edition takes place Oct. 4-6 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama.
Ticketing Info
* The annual Rock for Ronnie benefit will take place Sunday, May 19 at the Lou Bredlow Pavilion at Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills, California. Eddie Trunk will host the proceedings, with Quiet Riot, Lita Ford, Dio Disciples, Jason Charles Miller and an all-star jam band set to play.
Ticketing Info
* Power Trip have added two more shows with Seth Gilmore handling vocals. The band will play July 6 at The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas and Aug. 24 at New York City's Knockdown Center.
Ticketing Info here and here
* Organizers of the annual 311 Day have announced pre and post parties taking place this year at ParkMGM in Las Vegas. The pre-party kicks off at On The Record on March 8 from 8pm to 11pm, featuring performances from Unity All Stars – a cover band comprised of hardcore 311 fans from across the country – Los Stellarians, a soul-funk ensemble featuring SA Martinez from 311, and professional DJWaxAddictLA. Post-party celebrations will be held at Mama Rabbit Mezcal + Tequila Bar on March 9 and March 10 from 10 pm to 2 am. The lineup on March 9 will feature DJWaxAddictLA and another guest to be announced at a later date, with March 10 featuring Unity All Stars and DJWaxAddictLA.
Ticketing Info
* Speaking of pre-parties, the 2024 Punk in the Park festival's San Francisco edition will have one on May 3 at the Cow Palace. Suicidal Tendencies, Guttermouth, Naked Aggression, D.I. and more are set to play.
Ticketing Info
* The 2024 edition of the BeachLife Festival will have a SpeakEasy stage of stripped-down performances. Mix Master Mike, Warren Fitzgerald, Jen Pop, Scott Reynolds, Kevin Seconds and Chase Petra will be among those playing the stage over the three day weekend May 3-5 in Redondo Beach, California.
Ticketing Info
* Chevelle, Bring Me the Horizon, Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, Wage War, Nothing More, Sleep Theory, Veil of Maya, Lamb of God, Kublai Khan TX, Incendiary, The Garden and Fury have all booked side shows in Las Vegas the weekend of Sick New World (April 27).
Ticketing Info
2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff