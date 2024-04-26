26 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 19-25, 2024)
Hope you've saved up, as there's a whopping 26 new rock and metal tours that have been announced over the past week, including some big names leading the way.
Megadeth will be taking out Mudvayne and All That Remains for a certain top draw run. Evanescence and Halestorm are teaming up for a co-headline run of Canada with The Warning opening. And you've got Till Lindemann of Rammstein playing his first-ever solo tour in the U.S.
There's also new tours for Opeth, Baroness, the reunited Kittie, Giovannie and the Hired Guns and the return of the Summer Slaughter tour featuring Veil of Maya and Brand of Sacrifice.
Plus, the Ohana Festival lineup was revealed, the South Star Festival popped up on the festival front and the So What?! and Capulet Festivals completed their lineups.
Asia
Tour Dates: July 3 - 31
Support Acts: Focus, Martin Turner of Wishbone Ash, Curved Air
Ticketing Info
Baroness
Tour Dates: May 31 - June 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Boris
Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Nov. 3
Support Acts: Starcrawler
Notes: Boris will be playing Amplifier Worship in its entirety.
Ticketing Info
CNTS
Tour Dates: May 9 - June 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Dale Crover Band
Tour Dates: Aug. 23 - 30
Support Acts: Rob Crow (acoustic)
Ticketing Info
Dead Bob
Tour Dates: May 11 - June 8
Support Acts: Lung
Ticketing Info
Kurt Deimer
Tour Dates: April 25 - July 28
Support Acts: Texas Hippie Coaltion, Citizen Kane, Samhain Saints
Ticketing Info
The Dollyrots
Tour Dates: May 2 - July 27
Support Acts: Diesel Boy, Go Betty Go
Ticketing Info
Enter Shikari
Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Nov. 9
Support Acts: You Me at Six, Yours Truly
Ticketing Info
Evanescence / Halestorm
Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - 29
Support Acts: The Warning
Ticketing Info
Everclear
Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: Marcy Playground, Jimmie's Chicken Shack
Notes: Everclear are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Songs From an American Movie.
Ticketing Info
Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Tour Dates: April 24 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Imagine Dragons
Tour Dates: July 30 - Oct. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Kittie
Tour Dates: June 12 - Aug. 24
Support Acts: Vile Creature, Unearth, Within the Ruins, Stabbing, Upon a Burning Body, VCTMS, Conquer Divide
Ticketing Info
Till Lindemann
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 14
Support Acts: Twin Temple, Aesthetic Perfection
Ticketing Info
Loveless
Tour Dates: May 5 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: Beauty School Dropout, Julia Wolf
Ticketing Info
Megadeth
Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - Sept. 28
Support Acts: Mudvayne, All That Remains
Ticketing Info
Mother Mother
Tour Dates: June 7 - July 13; Sept. 12 - Oct. 4
Support Acts: Cavetown, Destroy Boys, Winnetka Bowling League
Ticketing Info
Narcotic Wasteland
Tour Dates: May 31 - June 7
Support Acts: Whore of Bethlehem, Ignominious, Filth, and Malignancy
Ticketing Info
Opeth
Tour Dates: Oct. 11 - 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Profantica
Tour Dates: May 14 - June 8
Support Acts: Stormruler
Ticketing Info
SeeYouSpaceCowboy
Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 16
Support Acts: The Callas Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
Ticketing Info
Space Queen
Tour Dates: May 11 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Summer Slaughter (Veil of Maya + Brand of Sacrifice Headliners)
Tour Dates: July 12 - Aug. 10
Support Acts: Gideon, Left To Suffer, Ten56, Tallah, Cabal and Brat
Ticketing Info
Take Offense
Tour Dates: May 10 - June 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Weedeater
Tour Dates: April 25 - June 5
Support Acts: Rebelmatic, Cancer Slug
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* The Ohana Festival announced their full bill for 2024 after Eddie Vedder recently leaked that Pearl Jam would be headlining two of the three nights with Neil Young and Crazy Horse headlining the other. Garbage, Maren Morrison, Crowded House, Alanis Morrisette, Turnpike Troubadours, Idles, The Breeders, Dogstar, Black Pumas, Jenny Lewis, Glen Hansard, Cat Power and more will also take part the weekend of Sept. 27-29 at the Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California.
Ticketing Info
* The South Star Festival is a new addition for 2024, taking place Sept. 28-29 at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama. Gwen Stefani and Blink-182 will headline the two-day festival, with Shinedown, Jane's Addiction, Beck, Sublime, Goo Goo Dolls, Jimmy Eat World, Ludacris, Big Boi, Pete Yorn, TLC, Juvenlie, Gin Blossoms, Candlebox, Vanessa Carlton and more set to play.
Ticketing Info
* The So What?! Festival is now set for June 1-2 in Fort Worth, Texas. Headliners include Underoath, Skillet, Boys Like Girls, Iann Dior, Mayday Parade, Switchfoot, Asking Alexandria, Relient K, P.O.D., 3OH!3 and more.
Ticketing Info
* The full lineup has been revealed for the 2025 Emo's Not Dead Cruise. Headliners The Used will be joined by Boys Like Girls, Chiodos, Hawthorne Heights, Saosin, Hey Monday, Norma Jean, Emery, The Early November, Lydia and Reclaim the Fallen, with Your Broken Hero and live band karaoke with The Emo Band also scheduled. The cruise sets sail from Miami to Nassau in the Bahamas Feb. 4-8, 2025.
Ticketing Info
* The Capulet Festival has completed their 2024 lineup, with Lacey Sturm joining a bill that already included headliners August Burns Red, Skillet and Nothing More over the three day weekend June 28-30 at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut.
Ticketing Info
* The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have announced the lineup for their Summer Concert Series. Burning Witches (July 19), All Time Low (July 25), Sleater-Kinney (July 27), Midnight With Mammals (Aug. 17) and Boys Like Girls (Aug. 23) are among those performing at the PNC stage on the Union Home Mortgage Plaza in Cleveland.
Ticketing Info
* The Marcus King Band will head up the Marcus King Band Family Reunion with The Avett Brothers, Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners and Nikki Lane and more at the CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville, South Carolina on Aug. 24 and 25.
Ticketing Info
*NOFX have announced the full lineups for their final two shows in Toronto and Edmonton Aug. 17 and 18. The Toronto show also features Descendents, The Interrupters, Circle Jerks, The Suicide Machines, Subhumans, The Flatliners, Codefendants, Real McKenzies, Get Dead, Bad Waitress, Outspoken and Hep Up. The Edmondon date has Descendents, The Interrupters, Circle Jerks, Adolescents, The Flatliners, Codefendants, Real McKenzies, Get Dead, Choke and Bad Waitress.
Ticketing Info
* Hardy has added a few special shows to his 2024 touring. One is a Sept. 12 show at Mississippi State's Dudy Noble Field, serving as a home state show in Starkville. He's also added two shows as the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado Oct. 20 and 21.
Ticketing Info
* The Acacia Strain have bookended their InkCarceration Festival appearance on July 20 with a pair of shows featuring support from Missing Link and Pure Bliss. The dates are July 19 at Buffalo's Rec Room and July 21 at New Kensington, Pennsylvania's Preserving Underground.
Ticketing Info
