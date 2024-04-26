Hope you've saved up, as there's a whopping 26 new rock and metal tours that have been announced over the past week, including some big names leading the way.

Megadeth will be taking out Mudvayne and All That Remains for a certain top draw run. Evanescence and Halestorm are teaming up for a co-headline run of Canada with The Warning opening. And you've got Till Lindemann of Rammstein playing his first-ever solo tour in the U.S.

There's also new tours for Opeth, Baroness, the reunited Kittie, Giovannie and the Hired Guns and the return of the Summer Slaughter tour featuring Veil of Maya and Brand of Sacrifice.

Plus, the Ohana Festival lineup was revealed, the South Star Festival popped up on the festival front and the So What?! and Capulet Festivals completed their lineups.

Asia

geoff downes, asia, yes Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 3 - 31

Support Acts: Focus, Martin Turner of Wishbone Ash, Curved Air

Ticketing Info

Baroness

Baroness Ebru Yildiz loading...

Tour Dates: May 31 - June 30

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Boris

boris Miki Matsushima loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Nov. 3

Support Acts: Starcrawler

Notes: Boris will be playing Amplifier Worship in its entirety.

Ticketing Info

CNTS

cnts Anthony Mehlhaff loading...

Tour Dates: May 9 - June 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Dale Crover Band

dale crover band Harper King loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 23 - 30

Support Acts: Rob Crow (acoustic)

Ticketing Info

Dead Bob

dead bob C Squared Music loading...

Tour Dates: May 11 - June 8

Support Acts: Lung

Ticketing Info

Kurt Deimer

kurt deimer Ross Halfin Photography loading...

Tour Dates: April 25 - July 28

Support Acts: Texas Hippie Coaltion, Citizen Kane, Samhain Saints

Ticketing Info

The Dollyrots

the dollyrots Jen Rosenstein loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - July 27

Support Acts: Diesel Boy, Go Betty Go

Ticketing Info

Enter Shikari

enter shikari Paul Harries loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Nov. 9

Support Acts: You Me at Six, Yours Truly

Ticketing Info

Evanescence / Halestorm

evanescence's amy lee and halestorm's lzzy hale Mike Coppola / Dave Simpson/Wire Image, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - 29

Support Acts: The Warning

Ticketing Info

Everclear

everclear Brian Cox loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: Marcy Playground, Jimmie's Chicken Shack

Notes: Everclear are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Songs From an American Movie.

Ticketing Info

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

giovannie and the hired guns David McClister loading...

Tour Dates: April 24 - Oct. 11

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Imagine Dragons

imagine dragons Eric Ray Davidson loading...

Tour Dates: July 30 - Oct. 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Kittie

kittie Dante Dellamore loading...

Tour Dates: June 12 - Aug. 24

Support Acts: Vile Creature, Unearth, Within the Ruins, Stabbing, Upon a Burning Body, VCTMS, Conquer Divide

Ticketing Info

Till Lindemann

Rammstein, Till Lindemann Simone Cecchetti/Corbis via Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 14

Support Acts: Twin Temple, Aesthetic Perfection

Ticketing Info

Loveless

loveless Big Picture Media Online loading...

Tour Dates: May 5 - Oct. 25

Support Acts: Beauty School Dropout, Julia Wolf

Ticketing Info

Megadeth

dave mustaine, megadeth Emma McIntyre, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - Sept. 28

Support Acts: Mudvayne, All That Remains

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 50 of the Most Misunderstood Songs in Rock + Metal

Mother Mother

mother mother Mackenzie Walker loading...

Tour Dates: June 7 - July 13; Sept. 12 - Oct. 4

Support Acts: Cavetown, Destroy Boys, Winnetka Bowling League

Ticketing Info

Narcotic Wasteland

narcotic wasteland Asher Media Relations loading...

Tour Dates: May 31 - June 7

Support Acts: Whore of Bethlehem, Ignominious, Filth, and Malignancy

Ticketing Info

Opeth

opeth 2024 Scott Robinson loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 11 - 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Profantica

profantica Aurora Daley loading...

Tour Dates: May 14 - June 8

Support Acts: Stormruler

Ticketing Info

SeeYouSpaceCowboy

SeeYouSpaceCowboy Errick Easterday loading...

Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 16

Support Acts: The Callas Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle

Ticketing Info

Space Queen

space queen Us / Them loading...

Tour Dates: May 11 - 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Summer Slaughter (Veil of Maya + Brand of Sacrifice Headliners)

veil of maya, brand of sacrifice Sumerian / Nuclear Blast loading...

Tour Dates: July 12 - Aug. 10

Support Acts: Gideon, Left To Suffer, Ten56, Tallah, Cabal and Brat

Ticketing Info

Take Offense

take offense Becky DiGiglio loading...

Tour Dates: May 10 - June 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Weedeater

weedeater Season of Mist loading...

Tour Dates: April 25 - June 5

Support Acts: Rebelmatic, Cancer Slug

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

concert crowd Cooper Neill, Getty Images loading...

* The Ohana Festival announced their full bill for 2024 after Eddie Vedder recently leaked that Pearl Jam would be headlining two of the three nights with Neil Young and Crazy Horse headlining the other. Garbage, Maren Morrison, Crowded House, Alanis Morrisette, Turnpike Troubadours, Idles, The Breeders, Dogstar, Black Pumas, Jenny Lewis, Glen Hansard, Cat Power and more will also take part the weekend of Sept. 27-29 at the Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California.

Ticketing Info

* The South Star Festival is a new addition for 2024, taking place Sept. 28-29 at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama. Gwen Stefani and Blink-182 will headline the two-day festival, with Shinedown, Jane's Addiction, Beck, Sublime, Goo Goo Dolls, Jimmy Eat World, Ludacris, Big Boi, Pete Yorn, TLC, Juvenlie, Gin Blossoms, Candlebox, Vanessa Carlton and more set to play.

Ticketing Info

* The So What?! Festival is now set for June 1-2 in Fort Worth, Texas. Headliners include Underoath, Skillet, Boys Like Girls, Iann Dior, Mayday Parade, Switchfoot, Asking Alexandria, Relient K, P.O.D., 3OH!3 and more.

Ticketing Info

* The full lineup has been revealed for the 2025 Emo's Not Dead Cruise. Headliners The Used will be joined by Boys Like Girls, Chiodos, Hawthorne Heights, Saosin, Hey Monday, Norma Jean, Emery, The Early November, Lydia and Reclaim the Fallen, with Your Broken Hero and live band karaoke with The Emo Band also scheduled. The cruise sets sail from Miami to Nassau in the Bahamas Feb. 4-8, 2025.

Ticketing Info

* The Capulet Festival has completed their 2024 lineup, with Lacey Sturm joining a bill that already included headliners August Burns Red, Skillet and Nothing More over the three day weekend June 28-30 at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut.

Ticketing Info

* The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have announced the lineup for their Summer Concert Series. Burning Witches (July 19), All Time Low (July 25), Sleater-Kinney (July 27), Midnight With Mammals (Aug. 17) and Boys Like Girls (Aug. 23) are among those performing at the PNC stage on the Union Home Mortgage Plaza in Cleveland.

Ticketing Info

* The Marcus King Band will head up the Marcus King Band Family Reunion with The Avett Brothers, Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners and Nikki Lane and more at the CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville, South Carolina on Aug. 24 and 25.

Ticketing Info

*NOFX have announced the full lineups for their final two shows in Toronto and Edmonton Aug. 17 and 18. The Toronto show also features Descendents, The Interrupters, Circle Jerks, The Suicide Machines, Subhumans, The Flatliners, Codefendants, Real McKenzies, Get Dead, Bad Waitress, Outspoken and Hep Up. The Edmondon date has Descendents, The Interrupters, Circle Jerks, Adolescents, The Flatliners, Codefendants, Real McKenzies, Get Dead, Choke and Bad Waitress.

Ticketing Info

* Hardy has added a few special shows to his 2024 touring. One is a Sept. 12 show at Mississippi State's Dudy Noble Field, serving as a home state show in Starkville. He's also added two shows as the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado Oct. 20 and 21.

Ticketing Info

* The Acacia Strain have bookended their InkCarceration Festival appearance on July 20 with a pair of shows featuring support from Missing Link and Pure Bliss. The dates are July 19 at Buffalo's Rec Room and July 21 at New Kensington, Pennsylvania's Preserving Underground.

Ticketing Info