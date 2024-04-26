26 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 19-25, 2024)

Mike Coppola / Medios y Media / Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Hope you've saved up, as there's a whopping 26 new rock and metal tours that have been announced over the past week, including some big names leading the way.

Megadeth will be taking out Mudvayne and All That Remains for a certain top draw run. Evanescence and Halestorm are teaming up for a co-headline run of Canada with The Warning opening. And you've got Till Lindemann of Rammstein playing his first-ever solo tour in the U.S.

There's also new tours for Opeth, Baroness, the reunited Kittie, Giovannie and the Hired Guns and the return of the Summer Slaughter tour featuring Veil of Maya and Brand of Sacrifice.

Plus, the Ohana Festival lineup was revealed, the South Star Festival popped up on the festival front and the So What?! and Capulet Festivals completed their lineups.

Asia

Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images
Tour Dates: July 3 - 31
Support Acts: Focus, Martin Turner of Wishbone Ash, Curved Air
Ticketing Info

Baroness

Ebru Yildiz
Tour Dates: May 31 - June 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Boris

Miki Matsushima
Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Nov. 3
Support Acts: Starcrawler
Notes: Boris will be playing Amplifier Worship in its entirety.
Ticketing Info

CNTS

Anthony Mehlhaff
Tour Dates: May 9 - June 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Dale Crover Band

Harper King
Tour Dates: Aug. 23 - 30
Support Acts: Rob Crow (acoustic)
Ticketing Info

Dead Bob

C Squared Music
Tour Dates: May 11 - June 8
Support Acts: Lung
Ticketing Info

Kurt Deimer

Ross Halfin Photography
Tour Dates: April 25 - July 28
Support Acts: Texas Hippie Coaltion, Citizen Kane, Samhain Saints
Ticketing Info

The Dollyrots

Jen Rosenstein
Tour Dates: May 2 - July 27
Support Acts: Diesel Boy, Go Betty Go
Ticketing Info

Enter Shikari

Paul Harries
Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Nov. 9
Support Acts: You Me at Six, Yours Truly
Ticketing Info

Evanescence / Halestorm

Mike Coppola / Dave Simpson/Wire Image, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - 29
Support Acts: The Warning
Ticketing Info

Everclear

Brian Cox
Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: Marcy Playground, Jimmie's Chicken Shack
Notes: Everclear are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Songs From an American Movie.
Ticketing Info

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

David McClister
Tour Dates: April 24 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Imagine Dragons

Eric Ray Davidson
Tour Dates: July 30 - Oct. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Kittie

Dante Dellamore
Tour Dates: June 12 - Aug. 24
Support Acts: Vile Creature, Unearth, Within the Ruins, Stabbing, Upon a Burning Body, VCTMS, Conquer Divide
Ticketing Info

Till Lindemann

Simone Cecchetti/Corbis via Getty Images
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 14
Support Acts: Twin Temple, Aesthetic Perfection
Ticketing Info

Loveless

Big Picture Media Online
Tour Dates: May 5 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: Beauty School Dropout, Julia Wolf
Ticketing Info

Megadeth

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - Sept. 28
Support Acts: Mudvayne, All That Remains
Ticketing Info

Mother Mother

Mackenzie Walker
Tour Dates: June 7 - July 13; Sept. 12 - Oct. 4
Support Acts: Cavetown, Destroy Boys, Winnetka Bowling League
Ticketing Info

Narcotic Wasteland

Asher Media Relations
Tour Dates: May 31 - June 7
Support Acts: Whore of Bethlehem, Ignominious, Filth, and Malignancy
Ticketing Info

Opeth

Scott Robinson
Tour Dates: Oct. 11 - 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Profantica

Aurora Daley
Tour Dates: May 14 - June 8
Support Acts: Stormruler
Ticketing Info

SeeYouSpaceCowboy

Errick Easterday
Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 16
Support Acts: The Callas Daoboys, Omerta, Roman Candle
Ticketing Info

Space Queen

Us / Them
Tour Dates: May 11 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Summer Slaughter (Veil of Maya + Brand of Sacrifice Headliners)

Sumerian / Nuclear Blast
Tour Dates: July 12 - Aug. 10
Support Acts: Gideon, Left To Suffer, Ten56, Tallah, Cabal and Brat
Ticketing Info

Take Offense

Becky DiGiglio
Tour Dates: May 10 - June 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Weedeater

Season of Mist
Tour Dates: April 25 - June 5
Support Acts: Rebelmatic, Cancer Slug
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Cooper Neill, Getty Images
* The Ohana Festival announced their full bill for 2024 after Eddie Vedder recently leaked that Pearl Jam would be headlining two of the three nights with Neil Young and Crazy Horse headlining the other. Garbage, Maren Morrison, Crowded House, Alanis Morrisette, Turnpike Troubadours, Idles, The Breeders, Dogstar, Black Pumas, Jenny Lewis, Glen Hansard, Cat Power and more will also take part the weekend of Sept. 27-29 at the Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California.
Ticketing Info

* The South Star Festival is a new addition for 2024, taking place Sept. 28-29 at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama. Gwen Stefani and Blink-182 will headline the two-day festival, with Shinedown, Jane's Addiction, Beck, Sublime, Goo Goo Dolls, Jimmy Eat World, Ludacris, Big Boi, Pete Yorn, TLC, Juvenlie, Gin Blossoms, Candlebox, Vanessa Carlton and more set to play.
Ticketing Info

* The So What?! Festival is now set for June 1-2 in Fort Worth, Texas. Headliners include Underoath, Skillet, Boys Like Girls, Iann Dior, Mayday Parade, Switchfoot, Asking Alexandria, Relient K, P.O.D., 3OH!3 and more.
Ticketing Info

* The full lineup has been revealed for the 2025 Emo's Not Dead Cruise. Headliners The Used will be joined by Boys Like Girls, Chiodos, Hawthorne Heights, Saosin, Hey Monday, Norma Jean, Emery, The Early November, Lydia and Reclaim the Fallen, with Your Broken Hero and live band karaoke with The Emo Band also scheduled. The cruise sets sail from Miami to Nassau in the Bahamas Feb. 4-8, 2025.
Ticketing Info

The Capulet Festival has completed their 2024 lineup, with Lacey Sturm joining a bill that already included headliners August Burns Red, Skillet and Nothing More over the three day weekend June 28-30 at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut.
Ticketing Info

* The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have announced the lineup for their Summer Concert Series. Burning Witches (July 19), All Time Low (July 25), Sleater-Kinney (July 27), Midnight With Mammals (Aug. 17) and Boys Like Girls (Aug. 23) are among those performing at the PNC stage on the Union Home Mortgage Plaza in Cleveland.
Ticketing Info

* The Marcus King Band will head up the Marcus King Band Family Reunion with The Avett Brothers, Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners and Nikki Lane and more at the CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville, South Carolina on Aug. 24 and 25.
Ticketing Info

*NOFX have announced the full lineups for their final two shows in Toronto and Edmonton Aug. 17 and 18. The Toronto show also features Descendents, The Interrupters, Circle Jerks, The Suicide Machines, Subhumans, The Flatliners, Codefendants, Real McKenzies, Get Dead, Bad Waitress, Outspoken and Hep Up. The Edmondon date has Descendents, The Interrupters, Circle Jerks, Adolescents, The Flatliners, Codefendants, Real McKenzies, Get Dead, Choke and Bad Waitress.
Ticketing Info

* Hardy has added a few special shows to his 2024 touring. One is a Sept. 12 show at Mississippi State's Dudy Noble Field, serving as a home state show in Starkville. He's also added two shows as the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado Oct. 20 and 21.
Ticketing Info

* The Acacia Strain have bookended their InkCarceration Festival appearance on July 20 with a pair of shows featuring support from Missing Link and Pure Bliss. The dates are July 19 at Buffalo's Rec Room and July 21 at New Kensington, Pennsylvania's Preserving Underground.
Ticketing Info

