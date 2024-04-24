Lineup Revealed for First Summer Slaughter Tour in Five Years
The Summer Slaughter tour is officially back, announcing a 21-date tour featuring co-headliners Veil of Maya and Brand of Sacrifice hitting the road in July.
This marks the first run of Summer Slaughter since going on hiatus four years ago. Prior to that, the annual tour had emerged as one of the top showcases for heavy music bands. Rumors of a return started circulating in March with the tour's social media accounts teasing a forthcoming announcement.
In addition to Veil of Maya and Brand of Sacrifice, Gideon, Left to Suffer, Ten56, Tallah, Cabal and Brat will all spend time playing dates on the tour, with one additional band yet to be named. Interestingly enough, there are still two "to be announced" shows in the midst of the itinerary which could tie to the still unnamed band's participation.
Brand of Sacrifice frontman Kyle Anderson says, "We’re so excited to introduce the new age of Summer Slaughter this year with Veil of Maya and this truly awesome lineup of bands! Back in 2019 we were the first band on the bill, so it’s a bit surreal to be here at the top, bringing in the new era of the tour with our first ever full headline set."
Veil of Maya guitarist Marc Okubo adds, "It’s an absolute honor to be back on the Summer Slaughter tour. This tour has been responsible for some of my favorite memories of playing music and some of my greatest friendships. This year’s lineup is amazing and I can’t wait to share the stage with these incredible bands."
Ash Avildsen, the head of Sumerian Records and creator of the Summer Slaughter tour, added, “This tour has been crucial year after year for breaking new artists as well as elevating the headline status of established acts. I’m thrilled to be able to bring it back with such a youthful lineup, grateful for all the fans who have stuck by the brand and excited for the new generation to experience the tour for the first time.”
The tour gets underway July 12 in Brooklyn, New York, crossing the country before heading back east for a tour finale Aug. 10 in Reading, Pennsylvania. All dates, cities and venues can be viewed below.
Tickets for Summer Slaughter's return trek will go on sale at 10AM local time this Friday (April 26) at the Summer Slaughter website.
2024 Summer Slaughter Tour
July 12 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Monarch
July 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mountain View Amphitheatre + ***
July 14 - TBA on May 20
July 15 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
July 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
July 20 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall **
July 22 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
July 23 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pops ***
July 25 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse live
July 26 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Music Hall
July 27 - Austin, Texas @ The Far Out Lounge
July 28 - San Antonio,Texas @ Aztec Theater
July 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee
July 31 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Aug. 01 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium ***
Aug. 03 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall ***
Aug. 05 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Aug. 06 - Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot Complex
Aug. 08 - TBA on May 20
Aug. 09 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Aug. 10 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
+ no Veil of Maya
** no Veil of Maya / Brand of Sacrifice / GIDEON
*** no BRAT
