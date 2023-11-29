The 30 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2023

Here are the 30 best rock and metal songs of 2023.

New music was everywhere this year. With a couple thousand albums falling under the rock/metal/punk/etc. umbrella, we're talking about well over 5,000 new singles that all vied for attention, hoping to graze your ears for just a few seconds and do enough to grab your attention and keep you coming back for more.

It has certainly been one of the most rewarding years for headbangers who are never quite satiated and we're sure your own personal playlists are crammed full of 2023 bangers.

That makes our job of narrowing it down to the 30 best tracks from the year an immeasurably tall order, but a battle well fought is a battle that is won in convincing fashion.

READ MORE: The 40 Most Played Songs on Rock Radio in 2023

From veterans to some of the most exciting acts to emerge over the last few years, these 30 songs demonstrate that heavy music is very much alive and thriving from the underground to some of the biggest stages in the world.

Anyone who proclaims rock is still dead just isn't paying close enough attention... or paying any attention at all!

