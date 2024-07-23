How would you introduce your child to nu-metal and which song would you choose to do it?

For many who grew up with nu-metal, they are now becoming parents and the music that was popular in their youth is now seeing a resurgence. So what songs would you pick to bring your child into the nu-metal fold? That's a recent discussion currently taking place in the Nu-Metal Reddit community, with some familiar bands and songs popping up regularly.

Welcome to Nu-Metal!

While the thread gets more specific in naming songs, bands and even albums, there are those who offered some overarching commentary on the idea of sharing nu-metal with their offspring.

"My child would never [ask]," offered one person. "It would be in their DNA. They’d hear it from inside the womb to adulthood. They’d be taught of the greats, respect the fathers. They’d teach, not ask."

Another added, "My daughter is 4 months old and she already listens to nu metal and pop punk that we sing along to with her, sometimes she falls asleep to it!!"

Who Were the Most Popular Picks to Introduce Children to Nu-Metal?

So far in the thread, there appear to be two bands that are being mentioned way more than any others. That would be Linkin Park and Korn, both acts that Nu-Metal Reddit participants previously heavily recommended to be part of the genre's "Big 4."

When it comes to Linkin Park, one fan noted, "I’d show them Linkin Park. It’s like a rite of passage." Another added, "If somebody has to ever listen to their first nu-metal album, the only correct answer is Hybrid Theory. It's masterpiece which describes perfectly the genre from the first to the last song!"

Speaking of which, another fan recalled, "Just like I was shown from my Dad over 20 years ago.… Hybrid Theory was my gateway to rap and metal."

But which Linkin Park track would be the song you'd use to introduce your child to nu-metal? There wasn't a clear winner here, as "One Step Closer," "In the End" and "Papercut" all received multiple mentions.

Linkin Park, "Papercut"

The other primary band mentioned in the discussion was Korn. "No need to ask about it. They'll be jamming to Korn and Bizkit straight out of the womb," responded one fan.

Much like Linkin Park, Korn's incredible run in the '90s and early 2000s yielded plenty of options for song. "I’m going to ask 'Are you ready?' and well y’all know my answer then," noted one fan with a vote for "Blind."

"Falling Away From Me" was a popular choice, with one fan recalling, "When the Issues album came out that tour was [fire] and they opened with that song...still one of the best openings ever."

Another suggested, "'Got the Life,' don’t even have to think about it."

Korn, "Falling Away From Me"

Who Else?

The suggestions were plentiful, as songs from Limp Bizkit, Drowning Pool, Sevendust, Slipknot, Deftones, Disturbed, Evanescence, Orgy, Incubus, Ill Nino, Snot, Soulfly, Mudvayne, Breaking Benjamin, Godsmack, Static-X and more drawing mentions.

Looking for ideas? Check out what nu-metal Reddit users are recommending to introduce their children to nu-metal music.