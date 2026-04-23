Korn have released a fiery new song titled "Reward the Scars," marking their first new music since 2022.

Inspired by the upcoming Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred video game expansion pack, the song is loaded with Korn signatures, including massive grooves, grinding bass lines and atmospheric guitar work. Jonathan Davis' vocals, meanwhile, alternate between a sinister croon and a furious growl.

You can listen to "Reward the Scars" below.

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Korn, 'Reward the Scars'

When Did Korn Last Release Music?

Prior to "Reward the Scars," Korn last released new music in 2022 when they issued their 14th album, Requiem.

More recently, the nu-metal pioneers' classic song "Freak on a Leash" has become part of a trending TikTok dance, with users applying choreography for Swedish pop star Zara Larsson's "Lush Life" to the grinding, bass-heavy song.

They've also got a sprawling European headlining tour booked for the fall — their first non-festival tour of the region in over a decade.

Korn, 'Reward the Scars' Artwork

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Bassist Fieldy Clarifies Current Korn Status

Estranged Korn bassist Fieldy also offered some insight into his break from the band in a recent episode of the Shady Characters podcast.

"COVID happened. That’s it," said Fieldy, who stepped away from Korn in 2021, ending a 28-year tenure. "I’m like, ‘I’m not going out there.’ That’s what happened, ’cause it was new. Now, I didn’t get vaccinated or anything — but when you reflect on it, that’s what happened. They’re like, ‘We’re going to Florida,' and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to get vaccinated. I’m not going.' I go, ‘People, this is weird right now.’ But I mean, that’s kind of what happened."

The bassist said he has no hard feelings about his time in the band. "It’s not easy. But it is a blast. I don’t look back going, ‘That sucked.’ I mean, I could look at it and complain, but how are you going to complain?" he said. "That was everything everybody dreams of. And I got to go almost like a vet. I put in 30 years and now here I am. I’m cool with that."

When asked if he considers himself "retired" from Korn, Fieldy said: "I'm retired from Korn today, but we'll see what the day brings tomorrow."

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