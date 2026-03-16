Korn Book First Full European + U.K. Tour in Over a Decade – See the Dates
Korn will be making their way back to Europe and the U.K. for their first extended touring in over a decade that is not based around festival appearances.
It was back in 2015 when the band kicked off the year with the "Prepare for Hell Tour" that they ventured around the U.K. and Europe without a festival appearance. This time around, they're bringing along Architects, Youth Code and Pixel Grip for the series of fall tour dates.
Where Are Korn Playing in Europe + the U.K. in 2026?
Korn just announced the 19-dates run that will kick off on Oct. 18 in Stuttgart, Germany. The trek features a series of U.K. shows in the middle of the run, while the tour concludes on Nov. 21 in Milan, Italy.
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All dates, cities and venues can be viewed below.
Korn With Architects / Youth Code / Pixel Grip 2026 Europe + U.K. Tour
Oct. 18 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Oct. 19 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
Oct. 21 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
Oct. 23 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena
Oct. 26 - Leeds, U.K. @ First Direct Arena
Oct. 28 - Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
Oct. 30 - Newcastle, U.K. @ Utilita Arena Newcastle
Oct. 31 - Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena
Nov. 2 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Nov. 4 - London, U.K. @ The O2
Nov. 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Nov. 9 - Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
Nov. 11 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
Nov. 13 - Hanover, Germany @ ZAG Arena
Nov. 14 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
Nov. 16 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena Prague
Nov. 17 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
Nov. 19 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadhalle
Nov. 21 - Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum
How Do I Get Tickets?
Tickets for the European + U.K. run will go on sale this Friday (March 20) at 8AM GMT. There will be pre-sale options available starting on Tuesday (March 17). Be sure to check the Korn website for ticketing options.
Where Else is Korn Touring in 2026?
The band has been announced for the Sick New World Festival taking place April 25 in Las Vegas At present, that is the group's lone U.S. date. The group had also previously announced a South American trek kicking off May 2 in Bogota, Colombia and concluded May 19 in Mexico City, Mexico.
All dates can be found through the Korn website.
See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner