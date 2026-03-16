Korn Book First Full European + U.K. Tour in Over a Decade – See the Dates

Korn will be making their way back to Europe and the U.K. for their first extended touring in over a decade that is not based around festival appearances.

It was back in 2015 when the band kicked off the year with the "Prepare for Hell Tour" that they ventured around the U.K. and Europe without a festival appearance. This time around, they're bringing along Architects, Youth Code and Pixel Grip for the series of fall tour dates.

Where Are Korn Playing in Europe + the U.K. in 2026?

Korn just announced the 19-dates run that will kick off on Oct. 18 in Stuttgart, Germany. The trek features a series of U.K. shows in the middle of the run, while the tour concludes on Nov. 21 in Milan, Italy.

READ MORE: New Photo of Korn's Ray Luzier With Fieldy Sparks Reunion Speculation

All dates, cities and venues can be viewed below.

Korn With Architects / Youth Code / Pixel Grip 2026 Europe + U.K. Tour

Oct. 18 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

Oct. 19 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Oct. 21 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Oct. 23 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Oct. 26 - Leeds, U.K. @ First Direct Arena

Oct. 28 - Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

Oct. 30 - Newcastle, U.K. @ Utilita Arena Newcastle

Oct. 31 - Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena

Nov. 2 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Nov. 4 - London, U.K. @ The O2

Nov. 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Nov. 9 - Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

Nov. 11 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Nov. 13 - Hanover, Germany @ ZAG Arena

Nov. 14 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

Nov. 16 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena Prague

Nov. 17 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

Nov. 19 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadhalle

Nov. 21 - Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for the European + U.K. run will go on sale this Friday (March 20) at 8AM GMT. There will be pre-sale options available starting on Tuesday (March 17). Be sure to check the Korn website for ticketing options.

Where Else is Korn Touring in 2026?

The band has been announced for the Sick New World Festival taking place April 25 in Las Vegas At present, that is the group's lone U.S. date. The group had also previously announced a South American trek kicking off May 2 in Bogota, Colombia and concluded May 19 in Mexico City, Mexico.

All dates can be found through the Korn website.

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.