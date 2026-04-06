Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu hasn't played a show with Korn in nearly five years, but he covered two of their songs onstage with the band Breaking in a Sequence Friday night (April 3) in California.

The performance took place at the House of Blues in Anaheim and the two tracks Fieldy tackled with the group were "Clown" and "Got the Life." The musicians also played a cover of the (hed)p.e. song "Ground" during the set. Check out some social media clips from the set below.

Breaking in a Sequence actually have another connection to Korn in that the group was founded by ex-Korn drummer David Silveria after his time with Core 10. The dummer left Breaking in a Sequence in 2022 in order to spend more time with his family.

When Was Fieldy's Last Show With Korn?

Fieldy's last performance with Korn took place April 24, 2021. It was a livestream concert that took place at the Stranger Things drive-in installation in Los Angeles, so fans haven't actually seen the bassist onstage with Korn in person since March 1, 2020, right before COVID-19 caused a global shutdown.

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The bassist announced his hiatus from the group in June of 2021, revealing in a statement that he'd been dealing with "some personal issues" that resulted in him falling back into some "bad habits." Roberto "Ra" Díaz of Suicidal Tendencies has played bass with Korn ever since, but the group hasn't officially confirmed that Fieldy is no longer a member of the group.

During a podcast episode in February of 2025, Fieldy revealed that he hadn't spoken to his Korn bandmates since 2019. The bassist was actually photographed with Korn drummer Ray Luzier at the NAMM trade show in Anaheim earlier this year, which sparked speculation that he's in contact with the band and may rejoin at some point in the future.

Korn were the ringleaders of nu-metal back in the '90s — see our picks for the best nu-metal album of each year since 1994 below.