Korn Classic Goes Viral on TikTok (Thanks to a Swedish Pop Star)

Korn's "Freak on a Leash" is hot again and they have a Swedish pop star to thank for it ... sort of.

Zara Larsson has been cranking out charting pop tunes dating back to 2008, but one of her songs, the 2015 track "Lush Life," has seen a bit of a resurgence that came with a TikTok fascination with the choreography of a dance she created to go along with the song.

Larsson herself even filmed a TikTok video breaking down how to do the dance. Check out both the Larsson tutorial as well as a recent fan-shot live performance to see how the dance comes together.

Zara Larsson "Lush Life" Dance Tutorial

Zara Larsson, "Lush Life" (Live in 2026)

How Did Korn's "Freak on a Leash" Become a TikTok Dance Favorite?

It appears that Korn were the unexpected beneficiaries of fans on TikTok trying to create a dance mashup that somehow actually worked quite well despite the contrasting musical styles.

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The windmill-style arm movements bring to mind Pete Townshend's classic windmill stage move, so it's easy to see where a correlation with something heavier than Larsson's pop sounds could be made.

But once fans started pairing up Korn's "Freak on a Leash" with Larsson's dance, it slowly started to garner momentum on the video platform with fans attempting to replicate the dance to Jonathan Davis and band's hard hitting breakdown.

Check out a few of the fan dances to Korn's "Freak on a Leash" from TikTok below.

About Korn's 'Freak on a Leash'

Korn's "Freak on a Leash" first appeared on their 1998 album, Follow the Leader, before being released as a single in February of 1999.

The song came with a hugely successful companion video directed by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane that mixed animation and live action performance. The clip was so popular that it was retired from MTV's TRL fan-voted countdown and it later went on to receive the Best Rock Video award at the MTV VMAs and won a Grammy for Best Short Form Music video.

The song itself peaked at No. 6 for Alternative Airplay and No. 10 for Mainstream Rock while also earning a Best Hard Rock Performance Grammy nomination.

Korn, "Freak on a Leash"

Korn are currently between albums, but do have an appearance at Sick New World as well as shows in South American, Europe and the U.K. scheduled for 2026. Get ticketing information and see all the stops via their website.

Check out the Top 50 Korn Songs Ranked in the gallery below.