Estranged Korn bassist Fieldy has offered a bit more clarity on his status with the band and the reasons he initially decided to announce his hiatus from the group during a recent appearance on the Shady Characters podcast.

Back in 2021, the co-founding Korn bassist issued a statement revealing that he had planned to take some time away from the group, explaining, “The past six years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me. It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal.”

In doing so, he revealed his intent to work through those "bad habits" and shared that he didn't want to bring any "tension or bad vibes to the circle."

In the time since, Ra Diaz has handled bass duties for the band, but the ambiguity of the statement and Fieldy's extended absence has left fans wondering if he intended to return and what happened that caused his exit. In the new chat that finds Fieldy speaking with his former pre-Korn L.A.P.D. bandmate Richard Morrill, he sheds a little more insight.

What Did Fieldy Say Was His Reason for Taking Time Away From Korn

When asked by Morrill about why he decided to take time away from the band, Fieldy shared (as transcribed by ThePRP), “COVID happened. That’s it. I’m like, ‘I’m not going out there.’ That’s what happened, ’cause it was new. Now. I didn’t get vaccinated or anything — but when you reflect on it, that’s what happened. They’re like, ‘We’re going to Florida' and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to get vaccinated. I’m not going.' I go, ‘People, this is weird right now.’ But I mean that’s kind of what happened."

He then added, "It gave me time to sit, and once you sit, you can reflect and you’re kind of just waiting [for] what’s next, ’cause I don’t know what the rest of this day is going to bring. I’m just on fire for whatever is ready.”

Further reflecting, he added that the time away gave him some perspective on the band.

"You see bands kind of just go through these motions. This isn’t anything new. I mean, from L.A.P.D. to all these bands. Chili Peppers have Flea and Anthony [Kiedis], you know? It just happens like that sometimes. A lot of bands — not sometimes, almost every time. It’s rare that all the same [members stay],” shared Fieldy.

“Man, I look back at my life and almost 30 years with Korn, that was a blast, man. I mean, it was… I can’t explain it. It’s like you’re going to the ultimate [thrill]… It’s not easy. But it is a blast. I don’t look back going, ‘That sucked.’ I mean, I could look at it and complain, but how are you going to complain? That was everything everybody dreams of. And I got to go almost like a vet. I put in 30 years and now here I am. I’m cool with that,” he added.

Then came the question of whether or not Fieldy considers himself "retired" from Korn. He responded, "I'm retired from Korn today, but we'll see what the day brings tomorrow."

What Is Part of Fieldy's "Tomorrow"?

Within the chat, Fieldy did confirm that a photo shared last year with Sepultura drummer Greyson Nekrutman and ex-Fear Factory bassist Christian Olde Wolbers was part of a new project he'd been working on. While sharing his appreciation for Nektrutman, he also revealed that each drummer he's worked with throughout his career has been "sick."

Fieldy Guests on the Shady Characters Podcast

What Speculation Had Surrounded Fieldy and Korn?

Prior to his recent podcast appearance, neither Korn's members nor Fieldy had spoken much about the bassist's exit.

In June 2022, Korn guitarist Munky was asked about Fieldy at a press conference and he commented, "He needed a little time at home with his family to kind of regroup. We decided we were gonna make a record during the pandemic and use that time constructively. And once the pandemic was over and we were ready to go back on the road, he wasn't quite ready to do that yet. So the rest of us were anxious to get back in front of our fans and play for everybody."

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Later that year, Fieldy clarified that the "bad habits" he spoke of in his hiatus statement had nothing to do with drugs. He then offered, "I love the guys in Korn, I've known them since seventh grade. We have no beef, I've got no problem with those guys. You guys just support them. They're ripping right now, they just got off of tour and they're killing it. I'm always going to be Fieldy from Korn for the rest of my life because that's part of my legacy. Those are my homies, those are my brothers. We're just in different places right now, we're not even mad at each other. We're all cool."

Then in February 2025, Fieldy appeared on The Basement Talk podcast and shared, “I haven’t talked to those guys in—since 2019. So, it’s like, we’re just kind of both just doing—they’re truckin’. They’re a machine. They’re going. It’s insane. It’d dope that they can keep on going like that.”

While it didn't seem there was any ill will, there also seemed to be no indication that he was returning. But fans got their hopes up again in January of this year when Fieldy was photographed amongst a group of musicians that included Korn drummer Ray Luzier during the NAMM convention in southern California.

Then, earlier this month, Fieldy also took the opportunity to hop up onstage and join Breaking in a Sequence in covering a pair of Korn hits during another California appearance. Though no longer part of the group, Breaking in a Sequence was founded by ex-Korn drummer David Silveria.

But despite the occasional public Korn nods and the appearance of good will with the band, Fieldy's latest statements from the Shady Characters podcast would seem to indicate that he has retired from the group for the time being.

See Korn's Top 50 Songs Ranked in the gallery below.