Fieldy ‘Wasn’t Quite Ready’ to Tour With Korn Again, Munky Says

Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer recently gave the alt-metal band's latest update on Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, the longtime Korn bassist who's been on hiatus from the group since last year.

Suicidal Tendencies' Ra Díaz has since filled in on bass at the group's performances. Fans can catch Korn on tour this summer with Evanescence.

On Sunday (June 26), Blabbermouth reported Munky's remarks from a press conference last week ahead of Korn's June 19 show at France's Hellfest.

"He needed a little time at home with his family to kind of regroup," the guitarist responded when asked about Fieldy. "We decided we were gonna make a record during the pandemic and use that time constructively."

Munky added, "And once the pandemic was over and we were ready to go back on the road, he wasn't quite ready to do that yet. So the rest of us were anxious to get back in front of our fans and play for everybody."

In a statement last June, Fieldy (pictured above at left) explained he'd "been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me."

The bassist continued, "It's been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I'm going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately you will not see me onstage with my band."

At that time, Korn responded, "We love and support our brother, Fieldy," reposting the bassist's statement. "Health and family always come first," they added.

Months later, Munky (pictured above at right) gave an update where he said Fieldy was "taking some time to kinda figure out what makes him happy and figure out his happiness and what he wants to do with his life, I guess is the best way to put it."

Korn's Requiem, the album they made during the pandemic, emerged in February. It contains the singles "Start the Healing" and "Lost in the Grandeur."