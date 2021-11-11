Korn's new song "Start the Healing" is out now after the band ramped up excitement earlier this week by teasing that new music was coming. The announcement of their new album, Requiem, came in tandem with the release of the new single and fans have begun to react to the first original Korn song since the group dropped The Nothing in 2019.

Requiem will be released on Feb. 4, making it an early highlight in a year that is certain to be flooded with new music, much like 2021 has been.

After sharing teaser clips bearing the numbers "11:11" (which clued fans in as to what day the track would be unveiled) as well as an infinity loop symbol that remains a bit of a mystery. Then, all suspicions were confirmed when Korn informed fans around the world as to what time the new track was dropping in their respective territories and it wasn't long before fans started to weigh in on "Start the Healing."

Without even diving into the lyrics too much, "Start the Healing" in name alone is a title we can all relate to after enduring common hardships throughout the last couple years, especially with a new year and a proverbial fresh start approaching.

Fans were generally elated by Korn's new song, which has a push/pull dynamic to create a sense of nervous tension while Jonathan Davis' softer vocal approach offers a sense of comfort amid the jarring rhythms. "New Korn song, the earth is healing," wrote one person on Twitter.

One, however, was utterly dismayed that the band again dared to put out an album with a title that is not also the title of one of the songs. It's quite the peculiar sense of continued frustration and, hopefully, the nine tracks on Requiem are strong enough to ease this poor fan's pain over something so negligible.

See all the reactions below and get more details on Korn's Requiem album here.

Korn, "Start the Healing" Music Video

Fans React to Korn's New Song "Start the Healing"