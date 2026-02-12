A new photo of Korn's Ray Luzier with Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu has sparked speculation that the bassist is reuniting with the band.

Luzier and Fieldy were photographed together at the NAMM trade show in Anaheim, Calif. late last month. The photo has since made the rounds across social media, causing fans to wonder whether or not it means Fieldy is plotting a return to the group.

See a screenshot of the photo below.

fieldy and ray luzier of korn at namm Reddit.com/r/korn / Instagram - @justicedready loading...

Why Is Fieldy and Luzier Being Photographed Together a Big Deal?

During a podcast episode in February of 2025, Fieldy revealed that he hadn't spoken to his Korn bandmates since 2019 — about two years prior to when he formally announced he was taking a hiatus from the group.

“I haven’t talked to those guys in — since 2019. So, it’s like, we’re just kind of both just doing. They’re truckin’. They’re a machine. They’re going. It’s insane. It’s dope that they can keep on going like that," the bassist admitted.

A lot can change in the span of a year but it's definitely interesting to see that the bassist was hanging out with Luzier recently.

What Are Fans Saying About the Photo?

The photo was shared in a post on Reddit and generated quite a discussion. Some fans seemed hopeful that the picture is indicative of a reunion while others are taking it with a grain of salt.

See some of their reactions bulleted below.

I'm glad. Don't even care what it means for the band. If it means good things for them as people and friends, that's what matters to me.

They’re not mad at each other. They’re just not making music together.

They ran into each other at a NAMM show… not that shocking. Cool to see but I’m not reading into it.

Maybe thats partly why their taking a longer break, not rushing the album so they can sort things/catch up with fieldy and ask him if he wants to be on the new album?

I hope this leads to what we all really want here.

Why Did Fieldy Step Away From Korn in 2021?

Fieldy shared a statement announcing his hiatus from Korn in 2021 that addressed "some personal issues" and "bad habits" that he wanted to work on.

"It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band," he wrote.

He concluded the statement telling his bandmates that he loved them and didn't want to negatively impact the band.

Roberto "Ra" Díaz of Suicidal Tendencies has played bass with the group since Fieldy's departure.

Roberto "Ra" Díaz of Suicidal Tendencies has played bass with the group since Fieldy's departure.