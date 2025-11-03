Dave Grohl Gives Korn a Fashionable Shout Out – See How They Responded

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl have given Korn a rather fashionable shoutout online and it was met with excited joy by multiple members of Korn.

In an Instagram post shared to the Foo Fighters Instagram page, Grohl shared a photo shot from his beard down displaying one of the purple sequined Korn Adidas jumpsuits made famous by Jonathan Davis with the caption, "This time of year always makes me think of Kornfields."

How Did Korn React to Dave Grohl's Fashionable Shout Out?

Three members of Korn actually hopped on socials after Grohl gave a nod to the band. Singer Jonathan Davis sent a message to the Foo Fighters frontman sharing, "I'll send you one of mine" with several fire, heart and tear-faced emojis.

Guitarist Munky also went the emoji route with a raised hands, heart and fire emoji upon seeing the post. Meanwhile, drummer Ray Luzier offered an emphatic "Yes" surrounded by three "boom" emojis and a red heart.

Is a Further Foo Fighters-Korn Collaboration Coming?

Though Korn and Foo Fighters both launched their careers around the same time in the mid-'90s and they are both prone to breaking out covers, it does not appear that the two acts have previously collaborated or covered each other's music.

Both bands also have already been active in setting up their touring plans for 2026. Korn recently announced a Latin America run for 2026 with Spiritbox and Seven Hours After Violet. Foo Fighters meanwhile booked a major North American 2026 stadium tour with Queens of the Stone Age.

Foo Fighters, meanwhile, also have some fall dates overseas and continue to book pop-up shows with the latest being announced for tonight (Nov. 3) at the Nile Theater in Bakersfield, Calif.

So at present, it appears this was just a cool shout out and not a clue toward a future pairing.