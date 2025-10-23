Foo Fighters have been dipping their toes in the touring waters of late after taking an extended break from the road, but things are about to pick up in a major way as the band just announced a major North American stadium tour for 2026.

The group will kick off the run Aug. 4 at Toronto's Rogers Stadium with the tour dates set to wrap on Sept. 26 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Joining them on the trek will be Queens of the Stone Age, who will open all dates except the Sept. 12 Fargo stop. This will serve as the first extended touring stateside for the group since they added new drummer Ilan Rubin from Nine Inch Nails, replacing exiting drummer Josh Freese.

Where Are Foo Fighters Playing?

Foo Fighters had already begun to book shows before the tour announcement. Fall dates were booked for Indonesia, Singapore and Japan and they still have dates upcoming in Mexico (Nov. 12, 14). These all came after a handful of late minute surprise show announcements in Southern California and on the East Coast where the band got their feet wet with Rubin behind the kit.

READ MORE: What Foo Fighters New Drummer Ilan Rubin Said After First Show With the Band

Today's stadium tour announcement also comes with the reveal of a brand new song. "Asking for a Friend" is the third new offering from the band in 2025.

All the new dates can be viewed below.

Foo Fighters 2026 Tour Dates

Aug. 4 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium

Aug. 6 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 10 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Huntington Bank Field

Aug. 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Aug. 17 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Sept. 12 — Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Sept. 15 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

Sept. 17 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Sept. 20 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

How Do I Get Tickets?

Fans can sign up for Artist Pre-sales now through Sunday, Oct.26 at 11:59PM PT.

If you are already on Foo Fighters Newsletter, sign up using the same email address and choose your preferred shows at https://livemu.sc/foofighterslist for first access to tickets during the Newsletter Artist Presale. Tickets will be available beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 10AM local time.

If you are not signed up to Foo Fighters Newsletter, sign up at https://livemu.sc/foofighters for access to the General Artist Presale. General Artist Presale begins on Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 10AM local time.

The general on-sale date for Foo Fighters 2026 Stadium tour will kick off on Friday, Oct. 31 at 10AM local time in each market.

What Else Did Dave Grohl Say About the Tour?

Speaking at length about the inspiration for the upcoming dates, Grohl commented, "Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing. From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon."

"What better way to share the view than with close friends," he continued. "In 1992 I first saw the legendary Kyuss perform at the Off Ramp in Seattle and met Mr. Josh Homme. The band were friends of a friend and before long their album Blues for the Red Sun became the soundtrack to that summer. 33 years later and with many miles behind us, I have shared some of my life’s most rewarding musical moments with my dear friend, Josh. A lifelong bond that goes far beyond the sound we’ve made together. So it is with great happiness that we can share this next chapter together with his almighty Queens of the Stone Age. Take cover."

How Did Foo Fighters Tease Their New Tour?

In typical Foo Fighters fashion, the band dropped a dryly humorous video in which they played up the desire to deliver the "100 percent real, raw, human element of rock 'n' roll" as AI generated tomfoolery could be spotted throughout the teaser.

"Hey everyone, it's been a while, but I'm happy to announce that Foo Fighters are coming back to bring you that 100 percent real, raw, human element of rock 'n' roll," shared Dave Grohl.

Bassist Nate Mendel added, "After 30 years of being a band, we've realized that the most important thing to us is that what you see and hear coming from our speakers is the genuine passion of the six living, breathing human beings onstage."

"Because, just as our many heroes before us, at the end of the day we want you to feel that it's true," continued guitarist Pat Smear before fellow guitarist Chris Shiflett added, "So, make no mistake, we've been preparing something special for you, rehearsing tireless to bring you our best from the heart."

The video concludes with Grohl sharing, "And wait til you meet our new drummer" - Grohl, as a 10-armed Ilan Rubin pounds away on multiple drums.

A Message From Foo Fighters

More About Foo Fighters' Return

Foo Fighters took an extended break and largely stayed out of the spotlight following promotion of their But Here We Are album. It was the band's first offering after the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Further complicating things was Dave Grohl's public revelation of fathering a child outside of his marriage and the backlash after the announcement. The group had essentially wound down their touring at the time of the announcement, but called off the one remaining festival appearance they had as Grohl spent time working through issues with his family.

But after dropping out of the public spotlight for a period, Foo Fighters began to move toward a return in early July when they issued "Today's Song" to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the group.

A few select dates in other parts of the world were announced and more recently the band's decided to play a handful of surprise shows closer to home in Southern California and then on the East Coast. Now, with the 2026 stadium tour announcement, Foo Fighters seem to be back with a full-on return.