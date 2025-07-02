Foo Fighters Come Full Circle With ‘Today’s Song’ to Mark 30th Anniversary

The Foo Fighters 30th anniversary celebration is in full effect, with the band marking the occasion with a brand new single titled "Today's Song" this week.

Having just issued their cover of Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It" on Monday with a corresponding video featuring images from throughout the band's career, the group is now bringing things full circle with "Today's Song," an anthem that speaks to personal evolution and perseverance over the passage of time.

This song starts a bit on the somber side before the guitars and drums come crashing in to make it the uplifting rocker that it is. It serves as the band's first original song since the conclusion of their touring in support of 2023 But Here We Are album.

Take a listen below. The artwork for the new single was done by Grohl's daughter, Harper.

Foo Fighters, "Today's Song"

foo fighters todays song RCA / Roswell loading...

What Dave Grohl Said About 30 Years of Foo Fighters

In a heartfelt message, Dave Grohl reflected on the history of his band which was birthed from demos he was working on in the aftermath of Kurt Cobain's death and dissolution of Nirvana.

"Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone," wrote Grohl.

"It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen," he adds of the former members of the group.

READ MORE: What Ever Happened to Rock + Metal's Class of 1995?

The frontman then notes, "Taylor [Hawkins]. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination.”

Grohl's full message can be viewed at the band's website.

Foo Fighters in 2025

Though it was revealed the group had parted ways with touring drummer Josh Freese earlier this year, it has not been revealed who will be handling drums on the band's 2025 touring. It's assumed that Dave Grohl handled the drumming in the studio much like he did through the But Here We Are album.

A press release accompanying the new song lists the Foo Fighters band members as: Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

At present, the band has five dates booked for 2025. Their first show is Oct. 2 in Jakarta, Indonesia and all dates announced so far this year are coming outside of the U.S. See the stops listed below and get ticketing information through the Foo Fighters' website.

Foo Fighters 2025 Tour Dates

Oct 2 - Jakarta, Indonesia @ Carnaval Ancol

Oct 4 - Singapore, Singapore @ F1

Oct 7 - Tokyo, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena

Oct 10 - Osaka, Japan @ Glion Arena Kobe

Nov 14 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital