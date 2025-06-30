Foo Fighters Drop Surprise Cover of 80-Second Song

Foo Fighters have returned with their first new music since 2023's But Here We Are and they've chosen an 80-second cover song to put them back in front of fans.

The cover has an interesting lineage as the notes on the video accompanying the song share that the instrumentals for the track were recorded in 1995, while the vocals were recorded in 2025. For those familiar with the Foo Fighters, you're aware that 1995 was the years that the band first broke on the scene with their self-titled debut album which is coming up on its 30th anniversary.

The choice of cover probably shouldn't come as a surprise either given Dave Grohl's hardcore and punk roots His pre-Nirvana band was Scream that came up through the Washington, D.C. scene and their music was released through Dischord Records which was owned by Minor Threat's own Ian MacKaye.

Foo Fighters, "I Don't Wanna Hear It" (Minor Threat Cover)

Foo Fighters in 2025

Foo Fighters have largely been out of the spotlight since August 2024 when Dave Grohl announced that he'd fathered a child out of wedlock. However, there have been signs of late that the group is preparing to return.

Earlier this year, they announced an appearance at the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct. 4. That was soon followed by an announcement of three more shows on Oct. 2 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 7 in Tokyo and Oct. 10 in Osaka, Japan. They've also been announced for a performance at Mexico City's Corona Capital on Nov. 14.

It was also revealed back in May that drummer Josh Freese had been let go by the group. There has not been an announcement on who will be replacing the drummer at the future Foo Fighters shows. Ticketing information for all Foo Fighters dates can be found through their website.