Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl named a huge '90s grunge band as his "favorite band now" and it's not Nirvana.

The rocker recently appeared as a guest on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe in celebration of Foos' latest album Your Favorite Toy, which just came out this past Friday (April 24).

During the conversation, Grohl talked about his time in Nirvana, his admiration for Kurt Cobain and his songwriting, some of the other great vocalists of the grunge era, which of those groups is his favorite to listen to now and much more.

Grohl shared that many songwriters hope to connect with listeners and to feel understood, the same way fans feel when they listen to the music. He admitted he wasn't sure what Cobain's intentions were when he wrote Nirvana songs but praised how skilled he was at doing so.

"I do know that Kurt was one of the greatest songwriters of all time, hands down," he asserted. "It was inevitable that his songs would be recognized as some of the greatest songs of all time."

From there, Grohl praised Cobain's vocal range and mentioned how he and Chris Cornell were able to sing very high as well as very low and how they both sang with their heart and soul.

Lowe added Layne Staley to the mix and the Foos frontman became very excited as he spoke about his "newfound love for Alice In Chains" that he discovered while driving around with his daughters and showing them Alice's music.

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"They're like my favorite band now. They should have been 35 yers ago but now I'm like, 'Wait where was I on that one?'" Grohl said.

"Every song you hear becomes like a strand in your DNA, those lyrics and those songs become a part of you," he continued. "There's a huge connectivity in the energy of music just as there is in the connectivity in the energy of everything."

Check out the full conversation below.

Dave Grohl Names Huge '90s Grunge Band as His 'Favorite Band Now'

See how we ranked all of the "Big 4" grunge albums (Alice In Chains, Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam) below.