11 Greatest Hits Albums From Alternative Rock Bands You Need on Vinyl
Here are 11 greatest hits albums from alternative rock acts that every serious vinyl collector needs on their shelf.
Sure, greatest hits albums can be a quick cash grab for artists repacking their best songs just in time for the holiday gift-giving season. But some bands put serious thought into their "best of" collections.
The Cure has multiple "greatest hits" albums. In 2001, the band took a different approach by releasing acoustic versions of their most beloved songs.
Other artists opt to use unreleased tracks to draw interest in their greatest hits collections. Green Day called upon a country music star to duet with Billie Joe Armstrong when they dropped Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band in 2017.
See what other alternative bands have released their greatest hits on vinyl and which ones need to be part of your collection.
The Cure, Acoustic Hits (2001)
Key tracks: Acoustic versions of "Friday I'm in Love," "Just Like Heaven," "Close to Me"
Dinosaur Jr., The Best of Dinosaur Jr. – Ear Bleeding Country (2002)
Key tracks: "In a Jar," "Feel The Pain," "Start Choppin'"
Foo Fighters, Greatest Hits (2009)
Key tracks: "Everlong," "My Hero," "Best of You"
Green Day, Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band (2017)
Key tracks: "When I Come Around," "American Idiot," "Ordinary World (duet with Miranda Lambert)"
Pearl Jam, Rearviewmirror (Greatest Hits 1991-2003) (2004)
Key tracks: "Even Flow," "Black," "Dissident"
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Greatest Hits (2003)
Key tracks: "Under the Bridge," "Give it Away," "Californication"
Smashing Pumpkins, Rotten Apples (The Smashing Pumpkins – Greatest Hits) (2001)
Key tracks: "Today," "1979," "Tonight, Tonight"
Stone Temple Pilots, Thank You (2003)
Key tracks: "Vasoline," "Big Empty" "Interstate Love Song"
Sublime, Greatest Hits (1999)
Key tracks: "What I Got," "Santeria," "Smoke Two Joints"
311, Greatest Hits '93-'03 (2004)
Key tracks: "Down," "Amber," "Come Original"
The White Stripes, My Sister Thanks You and I Thank You – The White Stripes Greatest Hits (2020)
Key tracks: "Seven Nation Army," "Icky Thump," "Fell in Love With a Girl"
