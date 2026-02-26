Here are 11 greatest hits albums from alternative rock acts that every serious vinyl collector needs on their shelf.

Sure, greatest hits albums can be a quick cash grab for artists repacking their best songs just in time for the holiday gift-giving season. But some bands put serious thought into their "best of" collections.

The Cure has multiple "greatest hits" albums. In 2001, the band took a different approach by releasing acoustic versions of their most beloved songs.

Other artists opt to use unreleased tracks to draw interest in their greatest hits collections. Green Day called upon a country music star to duet with Billie Joe Armstrong when they dropped Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band in 2017.

See what other alternative bands have released their greatest hits on vinyl and which ones need to be part of your collection.

The Cure, Acoustic Hits (2001)

the cure acoustic hits album cover Elektra loading...

Key tracks: Acoustic versions of "Friday I'm in Love," "Just Like Heaven," "Close to Me"

Buy it here.

Dinosaur Jr., The Best of Dinosaur Jr. – Ear Bleeding Country (2002)

dinosaur jr ear bleeding country album cover Rhino loading...

Key tracks: "In a Jar," "Feel The Pain," "Start Choppin'"

Buy it here.

Foo Fighters, Greatest Hits (2009)

foo fighters greatest hits album cover Legacy Recordings loading...

Key tracks: "Everlong," "My Hero," "Best of You"

Buy it here.

Green Day, Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band (2017)

green day god's favorite band album cover Reprise Records loading...

Key tracks: "When I Come Around," "American Idiot," "Ordinary World (duet with Miranda Lambert)"

Buy it here.

Pearl Jam, Rearviewmirror (Greatest Hits 1991-2003) (2004)

pearl jam rearviewmirror album cover Epic loading...

Key tracks: "Even Flow," "Black," "Dissident"

Buy it here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Greatest Hits (2003)

red hot chili peppers greatest hits album cover Warner Bros. loading...

Key tracks: "Under the Bridge," "Give it Away," "Californication"

Buy it here.

Smashing Pumpkins, Rotten Apples (The Smashing Pumpkins – Greatest Hits) (2001)

smashing pumpkins greatest hits album cover Virgin Records loading...

Key tracks: "Today," "1979," "Tonight, Tonight"

Buy it here.

Stone Temple Pilots, Thank You (2003)

stone temple pilots thank you album cover Atlantic Records loading...

Key tracks: "Vasoline," "Big Empty" "Interstate Love Song"

Buy it here.

Sublime, Greatest Hits (1999)

sublime greatest hits album cover MCA Records loading...

Key tracks: "What I Got," "Santeria," "Smoke Two Joints"

Buy it here.

311, Greatest Hits '93-'03 (2004)

311 greatest hits album cover Volcano Entertainment loading...

Key tracks: "Down," "Amber," "Come Original"

Buy it here.

The White Stripes, My Sister Thanks You and I Thank You – The White Stripes Greatest Hits (2020)

white stripes greatest hits album cover Third Man/Columbia loading...

Key tracks: "Seven Nation Army," "Icky Thump," "Fell in Love With a Girl"

Buy it here.

