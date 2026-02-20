11 Grunge Songs That Made Their Debut on Movie Soundtracks

There are quite a few grunge songs that made their debut on movie soundtracks.

Once the Seattle music scene caught the attention of the rest of the world in the early '90s, other facets of pop culture wanted to have their own connections to it, especially Hollywood.

Filmmaker and journalist Cameron Crowe (who was married to Nancy Wilson of Seattle natives Heart when the grunge scene broke out) came up with the idea to create a "love letter to Seattle" with the 1992 movie Singles.

Several rockers from some of the biggest grunge bands had cameos and roles in the film and the soundtrack was loaded with songs by Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Mudhoney and others.

There were a few other movies that came out later in the decade that featured songs by grunge artists too. Some of these songs were included on the artists' studio albums at some point and others remained as standalone singles.

The parameters here are pretty straightforward — the songs had to have debuted on movie soundtracks but could have been released on an album or as a single later. Songs that were already out prior to the release of the film don't count (such as Mother Love Bone's "Chloe Dancer/Crown of Thorns," which came out two years before it was featured in Singles).

Keep scrolling to see 11 grunge songs that debuted on movie soundtracks and whether they ever made it onto an album not.