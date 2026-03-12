Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Has a ‘Lost’ Rock Opera to Go With His New Graphic Novel

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready just announced a new graphic novel and "lost" rock opera titled Mike McCready's Farewell to Seasons.

In partnership with Z2, the grunge six-stringer, also known for his work in Temple of the Dog and Mad Season, plunges fans into an alternative history of the '80s and '90s Seattle music scene — the home of grunge and its many pioneers.

Describing the inspiration and plot, McCready says,

I'm incredibly excited to announce my new graphic novel with Z2, Farewell to Seasons. It’s a story I’ve been developing for many years, inspired by the creativity, community and chaos of the Seattle music scene. 'Farewell to Seasons' is a historical fantasy set in that world and alongside the graphic novel there will also be a 'lost' rock opera connected to the story, featuring original music written from the perspective of David Williams, one of the main characters. I’ve had a great time bringing this project to life with Z2 and I hope people enjoy the journey as much as I did creating it.

That rock opera is available as part of the Deluxe Edition package with songs written in the spirit of the graphic novel's lead character David Williams, pressed exclusively on Rain City yellow vinyl.

A Platinum Edition signed by McCready features a translucent Elliot Bay green LP and other collectibles (seen further down the page).

Rantz A Hoseley, Z2's Editor in Chief, adds,

Having been in the heart of the NW music scene as a journalist in the 1990s, I’ve wanted for years to work on a project that would reflect what it was actually like for the musicians and the fans when ‘the world came to Seattle.’ I can say, without any hyperbole or exaggeration, that I feel like my entire creative life has led to me being involved with this book, and I feel so blessed to be a part of bringing Mike’s beautiful and poignant story to the world.

Pre-orders are available now through the Z2 webstore and physical copies will be available worldwide on Oct. 6.

