What song were ruling the rock radio airwaves back in 2005? It's been 20 years so it's understandable if you may have forgotten some of these songs. But we're guessing this refresher will bring it all back to you.

Sometimes big events from the mid-2000s will give you the nod you need. Does the start of Christian Bale as Batman in Batman Begins ring a bell? Or how about the end of the Star Wars trilogy with Revenge of the Sith? What songs were you trying out on the newly launched Guitar Hero?

What about when Tom Cruise jumped on Oprah's couch professing his attraction for Katie Holmes? Remember when the Chicago White Sox actually won the World Series? And were you on board for the start of The Office on NBC?

Simply put, a lot has happened since then, but some of the big names are still rocking. Green Day, Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails all had big years in 2005. So did System of a Down and Fall Out Boy.

Who else was hitting it big in 2005? Take a look below as we revisit 40 Rock Radio Hits That Defined 2005.

40 Rock Radio Hits That Defined 2005 It was a year in which nu-metal started to fade, emo was taking over and Green Day ruled the music world. Welcome to the rock radio songs that defined 2005. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire