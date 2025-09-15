New Foo Fighters drummer Ilan Rubin has commented publicly for the first time since his first live show with the band.

New Foo Fighters Drummer Reacts To First Show

The Foo Fighters played their first gig in more than a year on Saturday (Sept. 13) when they took the stage for a surprise show at the Fremont Theater in San Louis Obispo, Calif.

The night also marked the first live performance with Rubin behind the drums. Rubin, who previously played with Nine Inch Nails, replaced Josh Freese, who was dismissed from the band on May 16.

Freese is now once again the touring drummer for Nine Inch Nails, a role he also had from 2005 through 2008. He takes over the void left by Rubin.

Rubin took to social media the day after the last-minute concert to share his reaction to playing live with the Foo Fighters for the first time, which he said "could not have been a better time."

"After keeping my head down for a couple wild months and throwing myself into the material, that first show was such an incredible release of energy," Rubin said in an Instagram post. "I've been taken aback by all the positivity and support and I just wanted to say thanks!"

What Happens Next With The Foo Fighters?

The setlist for Saturday's Foo Fighters' show mostly consisted of classic material from the band's catalogue. Among the deep cuts was "Have It All," a song from 2002's One by One that hasn't been played live since 2015.

Foo Fighters, "Have It All" at San Luis Obispo's Fremont Theater

There was no new material played during the show and no hints at a potential follow-up to the band's last studio album, But Here We Are, that arrived in 2023.

A second surprise show has been announced with a little more than 24 hours' advanced notice for tonight (Sept. 15) at The Observatory in Santa Ana, Calif.

The Foo Fighters' next scheduled tour dates begin Oct. 2 in Jakarta, Indonesia, and continue throughout Asia before heading to Mexico in November.