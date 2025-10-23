Foo Fighters continue to dip their toes back in the rock world with yet another new song ahead of their fall touring. The new track "Asking for a Friend" is the third fresh offering from Foo Fighters in 2025 after taking an extended break following the end of their But Here We Are touring cycle.

About Foo Fighters New Song "Asking for a Friend"

"Asking for a Friend" finds Foo Fighters back in lean, mean and rocking mode. With a dark and moody opening, the song sees Dave Grohl slowly ramping up the aggression with his raspy belting on full display.

The track also features some of the heavier riffs you'll find in a Foo Fighters song and a bit of a drum showcase moment before the final feverish race to the finish leaves the listener spent.

Dave Grohl shares, "‘Asking for a Friend’ is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for ‘proof’ when hanging by a wish until the sun shines again. One of many songs to come…”

Take a listen to "Asking for a Friend" below. It's currently available via multiple platforms.

Foo Fighters, "Asking for a Friend"

foo fighters asking for a friend Roswell loading...

How Foo Fighters Teased Their New Song

Late last week, Foo Fighters posted a teaser for their new music through Instagram. Captioned "about to take flight," the brief snipped of music seemed to increase in intensity before coming to a feverish pitch.

The teaser also featured a green feathered bird perched on the side of the stage where a bank of speakers sat in the background the blue-hued "FF" logo sat against a purple-bricked wall.

What Is Happening With Foo Fighters in 2025 + 2026?

After taking time off following their But Here We Are touring and Dave Grohl's infidelity confession, Foo Fighters have been steadily making overtures toward returning throughout this past year.

In late June, the group released a hard-hitting, 80-second cover of Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It." That was soon followed by a brand new track titled "Today's Song" that was issued in coordination with the band's 30th anniversary.

The group also announced a number of shows outside the U.S. for the fall, before playing some last minute surprise shows on both the West Coast and East Coast that were recorded and served as the basis for a new live album, Foo Fighters — Are Playing Where?? Vol. 1 was issued exclusively through Bandcamp.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters Play First Show With New Drummer - Setlist + Photos

Along with the new song, Foo Fighters also announced a 2026 stadium tour of the U.S. and Canada. Queens of the Stone Age will be direct support on all shows with the exception of the Fargo stop. Get ticketing information through the band's website.

Foo Fighters 2026 Stadium Tour

Aug. 4 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium

Aug. 6 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 10 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Huntington Bank Field

Aug. 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Aug. 17 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Sept. 12 — Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Sept. 15 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

Sept. 17 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Sept. 20 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium