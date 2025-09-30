What are the Foo Fighters best deep cuts? The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band have served up quality records for over 30 years now, but not every song was meant to be a radio hit. Let's give some appreciation for the deep cuts that just made each album the Foos have done better.

For this feature, we're keeping it simple and defining a "deep cut" as a song that was not released or charted as a radio single.

However, that does make things a little tricky when we get to Foo Fighters Sonic Highways album that was conceived with a companion series in which the band explores different music scenes across the U.S. While not every song on the record was issued as a single, those who watched the series definitely had a firm grasp of where each song came from as the episodes were presented on equal ground.

There are also several of these deep cuts that have a strong history within the band's live shows despite never being radio hits. Two of the deep cuts are among Foo Fighters' 25 most-performed songs live, while another two tracks from that most-performed list could have also qualified for deep cut status.

It's interesting in looking back at these song choices how the confidence of Dave Grohl grew over the course of the years and how certain themes started to pop up in several songs across multiple albums.

READ MORE: Who Had the Best Rock Song for Each Year of the 1990s?

As with some of our lists, this one is mostly subjective. Our picks may not be your picks for the best deep cuts, so let us know and make your arguments in the comments if you feel another song was more deserving of the nomination.

