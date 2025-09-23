Best Hard Rock Song of Each Year of the 1990s

What were the best hard rock songs of each year of the 1990s?

What a decade it was, as we saw the end of hair metal's rule, the dominance of grunge and alternative music, a pop-punk revival and the arrival of nu-metal taking over the music world at the end of the 20th century.

Nirvana seemingly flipped the entire music world on its ear in 1991 when "Smells Like Teen Spirit" harkened forth the start of the grunge era and signaled the transition of the once underground college rock acts leading the alternative revolution.

Speaking of Nirvana, who would have ever though their drummer Dave Grohl would become a giant rock star in his own right. But the Foo Fighters leader made his presence felt with one of the biggest hard rocking love songs of the decade.

Those are just two of the representatives in our list of the best hard rock songs of the '90s. Trust us, there are still plenty more god-tier songs generated over the last decade of the 20th century.

So let's take a look at the songs that helped define a decade and that were probably constantly on play in your CD player (when that was still a thing).

