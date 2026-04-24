Who knew so many Disney tunes actually make really great metal songs?

These 10 metal acts have redefined what a children's song can be... okay, so maybe not all of these are ideal to stream into your kids' headphones, but most metal-loving parents should love them.

READ MORE: The Best Disney Cover Songs Ever Made by 11 Big Punk Bands

From Korn getting creepy to Magnolia Park making us remember A Goofy Movie, here are 10 times metal bands made some of the best Disney cover songs.

Movie: The Jungle Book (1967)

Originally performed by: Phil Harris and Bruce Reitherman

Why this cover works: Trivium's Matt Heafy is a fairly active Twitch streamer who regularly shares vocal and guitar practice sessions with his followers. At one point, Heafy started a "karaoke" gimmick where his supporters suggested songs he had to learn and perform in no more than 60 minutes.

In 2019, we were treated to Heafy having to learn "The Bare Necessities" on the fly. Not only did Heafy nail the song, but he also overcommitted to the bit by trying to mimic the voices heard in the original 1967 animated version of The Jungle Book.

You might not get a metal song with this cover, but you'll at least find a laugh or two along the way.

Tethra, "Evermore'

Movie: Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Originally performed by: Dan Stevens

Why this cover works: Pittsburgh's Tethra has racked up millions of plays on Spotify thanks to their dynamic metalcore sound that is akin to Killswitch Engage. And while their original stuff does well, it's their unexpected metal covers that have amassed the most listens.

From Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" to various Disney classics, Tethra seems to have the musical chops to turn just about any type of music into a metalcore song.

The band's version of "Evermore" slowly builds for nearly two minutes before slamming into you in a rather beastly fashion.

Tallah, 'Friend Like Me'

Movie: Aladdin (1991)

Originally performed by: Robin Williams

Why this cover works: Tallah's sound is a bit of a throwback to the heyday of nu-metal. They don't take themselves too seriously, which tends to make for the best kind of nu-metal.

After months of trying to survive as a band during the pandemic, Tallah launched a series of crowd-funded projects for their fans. One of them was a 2021 five-song EP called Talladdin.

Every song on the release was a cover of a tune from Disney's Aladdin. The best of the bunch just might be their cover of "Friend Like Me."

Oh, and their drummer-turned-bassist is Max Portnoy, son of Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy.

Magnolia Park, 'I2I'

Movie: A Goofy Movie (1995)

Originally performed by: Tevin Campbell

Why this cover works: If you are coming here to hear a cover that sounds like it was done by Magnolia Park, you're going to be sadly disappointed. The band's version of the bouncy "I2I from The Goofy Movie is pure pop with a hint of heavy guitar.

And it's a great song because of that. The vibes are infectious as Magnolia Park look and sound like they are having fun.

The cover has been a mainstay in Magnolia Park's setlist during their 2026 tour, even though it sounds nothing like their usual flavor of nu-metal-meets-metalcore-meets-alternative rock.

Dan Vasc (Fearless), 'I'll Make a Man Out of You'

Movie: Mulan (1998)

Originally performed by: Donny Osmond

Why this cover works: No list of metal Disney cover songs is complete without mentioning Dan Vasc.

The singer explains on his website that he became frustrated with the music industry after his metal band, Fearless, failed to secure a record deal. He then set off to do his own thing while also battling grief from his father's death.

Vasc created a YouTube channel where he did metal versions of everything from showtunes to standards such as "Amazing Grace." His channel subscriber count quickly shot up from 4,000 to more than 62,000.

One of Vasc's more popular categories among his constantly growing fanbase has been metal covers of Disney songs. His power metal take on "I'll Make a Man Out of You" is among his best.

Korn, 'Kidnap the Sandy Claws'

Movie: The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Originally performed by: Catherine O'Hara, Paul Reubens and Danny Elfman

Why this cover works: In hopes of capitalizing on the growing desire for cover songs of its most popular work, Disney dropped a covers album for the music of The Nightmare Before Christmas in 2008.

Nightmare Revisited features bands from multiple subgenres of rock, with The All-American Rejects, Rise Against and the Plain White T's all showing up in the track listing.

One of the more standout covers is Korn's version of "Kidnap the Sandy Claws." Nothing against any of the aforementioned bands, but Korn's aura alone just makes them a more ideal fit to cover anything from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Jonathan Davis nails the vocals here as he weaves between frantic yelps and rough growls. It's everything you would expect from Korn covering music from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Movie: Frozen (2013)

Originally performed by: Idina Menzel

Why this cover works: There is arguably no better Disney song for a symphonic metal cover than "Let it Go." The build and triumphant payoff of the Frozen song is tailor-made for a band such as Nightwish.

Not to mention just about everybody still loves that song more than 10 years after the movie's release. Maybe try playing this version in the car the next time your kids ask for "Let It Go" for what seems like the 100th time on the way to school.

Andrew W.K., 'Mickey Mouse Club March'

TV Show: Mickey Mouse Club (1955)

Originally performed by: Jimmy Dodd

Why this cover works: It's Andrew W.K. of all people covering not only a song from the 1950s, but also a Disney classic. The curiosity alone should make you want to listen.

Who better to kick off an episode of the Mickey Mouse Club than the guy who reminded us, "when it's time to party, we will party hard?"

In all seriousness, this cover hits like a ton of bricks as Andrew W.K. turns the march into more of a stomp. It's a beat that is made for stirring up pits.

It sounds like an Andrew W.K. song, but with his lyrics swapped out for Disney's. And really, the cover is better off for it. We need more metal acts willing to not let up on the gas when covering something from a kids' show.

Marilyn Manson, 'This is Halloween'

Movie: The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Originally performed by: Citizens of Halloween

Why this cover works: Remember earlier when we said Korn was a perfect fit when it came to covering music from The Nightmare Before Christmas? Now take everything we said there and triple it because Marilyn Manson turning in a version of any song from that movie just works on so many levels.

Skar, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

Movie: Encanto (2021)

Originally performed by: Carolina Gaitan, Maro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz.

Why this cover works: Martin Skar Berger is a Norwegian musician who toiled around the European metal scene for several years. Skar eventually found a second life as a musician when he started creating metal covers of popular songs on his Skar Productions social media accounts.

To date, Skar has taken on everything from covering pop songs to doing his own metal tributes for his favorite video game soundtracks. Some of his best stuff tends to come when he takes aim at Disney songs.

His cover of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is loaded with furious guitar that will have you thinking twice about ever saying that name.

You know what you could use right now? Even MORE METAL COVERS! Keep reading for some of the best metal covers of classic rock songs.