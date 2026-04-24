Marilyn Manson Suddenly Halts Concert For ‘Confession’ About Sobriety
Marilyn Manson needed to stop down during the first show of his current tour to address his sobriety with the crowd, in a moment he called a "confession."
Manson kicked off the 2026 edition of his One Assassination Under God tour at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, California on April 22.
What Marilyn Manson Said About His Sobriety
Manson was about halfway into his set during the first of two shows in Highland when he had a message for the crowd in attendance.
READ MORE: Marilyn Manson Debuts Another New Backing Band at 2026 Tour Kickoff
"I have a confession to make. Some of you may have known this, but I did in fact like the drugs," he said at the start of the speech as his backing band stood down. The statement was in reference to the 1998 single "I Don't Like the Drugs (But the Drugs Like Me)."
Manson continued talking about cocaine and how drugs wanted to "marry" him because they "loved" him so much. But then his tone slightly changed.
"One day, I had to teach drugs a lesson. I said, 'Hey, drugs, you want to go for a romantic ride into the desert with me?'"
Manson claims he proceeded to get out of the car in the middle of nowhere and dug a heart-shaped hole in the ground.
"And I looked at the drugs, and they looked at me, and they said, 'I'm going to love you forever.' And I looked at them and shoved them into the fucking hole and buried them and I came home alone."
That was followed by proclaiming that he was a "drug addict" to the crowd before launching into "The Dope Show."
WATCH: Marilyn Manson Stops Show For Sobriety 'Confession'
How Long Has Marilyn Manson Been Sober?
Manson has talked about his sobriety in public sporadically over the years.
In January, several family members and friends, including Billy Corgan, Courtney Love and ex-wife Dita Von Teese, gathered for his 57th birthday party. Manson addressed his sobriety to party-goers just before blowing out his candles.
"2026 is going to be even better," he said while looking ahead at the time. "I've got another album coming out. Another world tour that's going to be extra special. And five years continuous sobriety."
Manson's current tour continues through May 16. He will then head to Europe to tour before returning the U.S. for a summer tour alongside Rob Zombie beginning Aug. 20.
Marilyn Manson + Rob Zombie 2026 North American Tour Dates
Aug. 20 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater
Aug. 26 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 27 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 29 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 30 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 01 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre
Sept. 02 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 04 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 05 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 06 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 09 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 - Kansas City, Mo. @ MORTON Amphitheater
Sept. 12 - Greenwood Village, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 - West Valley City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
Sept. 17 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater
Sept. 20 - Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner