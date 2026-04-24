Marilyn Manson needed to stop down during the first show of his current tour to address his sobriety with the crowd, in a moment he called a "confession."

Manson kicked off the 2026 edition of his One Assassination Under God tour at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, California on April 22.

What Marilyn Manson Said About His Sobriety

Manson was about halfway into his set during the first of two shows in Highland when he had a message for the crowd in attendance.

READ MORE: Marilyn Manson Debuts Another New Backing Band at 2026 Tour Kickoff

"I have a confession to make. Some of you may have known this, but I did in fact like the drugs," he said at the start of the speech as his backing band stood down. The statement was in reference to the 1998 single "I Don't Like the Drugs (But the Drugs Like Me)."

Manson continued talking about cocaine and how drugs wanted to "marry" him because they "loved" him so much. But then his tone slightly changed.

"One day, I had to teach drugs a lesson. I said, 'Hey, drugs, you want to go for a romantic ride into the desert with me?'"

Manson claims he proceeded to get out of the car in the middle of nowhere and dug a heart-shaped hole in the ground.

"And I looked at the drugs, and they looked at me, and they said, 'I'm going to love you forever.' And I looked at them and shoved them into the fucking hole and buried them and I came home alone."

That was followed by proclaiming that he was a "drug addict" to the crowd before launching into "The Dope Show."

WATCH: Marilyn Manson Stops Show For Sobriety 'Confession'

How Long Has Marilyn Manson Been Sober?

Manson has talked about his sobriety in public sporadically over the years.

In January, several family members and friends, including Billy Corgan, Courtney Love and ex-wife Dita Von Teese, gathered for his 57th birthday party. Manson addressed his sobriety to party-goers just before blowing out his candles.

"2026 is going to be even better," he said while looking ahead at the time. "I've got another album coming out. Another world tour that's going to be extra special. And five years continuous sobriety."

Manson's current tour continues through May 16. He will then head to Europe to tour before returning the U.S. for a summer tour alongside Rob Zombie beginning Aug. 20.

Marilyn Manson + Rob Zombie 2026 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 20 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 27 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 29 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 30 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 01 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

Sept. 02 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 04 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 05 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 06 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 09 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 - Kansas City, Mo. @ MORTON Amphitheater

Sept. 12 - Greenwood Village, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 - West Valley City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

Sept. 17 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater

Sept. 20 - Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

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