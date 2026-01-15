Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie are hitting the road together once again as they've just announced a 2026 North American summer tour.

The Freaks on Parade tour kicks off in West Palm Beach, Fla. in late August and wraps up exactly a month later in Georgia. Most of the shows will take place in the U.S. but there is one in Canada as well. The Hu and Orgy will join as support throughout the run.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 23 and can be purchased through Zombie or Manson's websites. See the full list of dates below.

Zombie and Manson have toured together various times in the past and dubbed the co-headliner the Twins of Evil tour. The last time they played together was in 2019, nearly two years before Manson first faced assault allegations.

"FREAKS ON PARADE RETURNS! You don’t want to miss this one!" Zombie's social media post about the tour reads. "This is the tour of the summer! Get ready to melt."

Marilyn Manson + Rob Zombie 2026 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 20 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 27 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 29 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 30 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 01 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

Sept. 02 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 04 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 05 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 06 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 09 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 - Kansas City, Mo. @ MORTON Amphitheater

Sept. 12 - Greenwood Village, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 - West Valley City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

Sept. 17 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater

Sept. 20 - Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Zombie's upcoming new album The Great Satan will be available Feb. 27 and the follow-up to Manson's last album One Assassination Under God — Chapter 1 is reportedly underway as well. See which other artists you can expect new albums from this year below.