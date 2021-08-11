In 2021, after rumors regarding the topic had swelled for some time, multiple women accused Marilyn Manson of sexual and other types of abuse.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood, a former fiancée of the musician, led the public charge against the rocker whose real name is Brian Warner. Subsequently, the singer known for his shock-rock persona as well as his music faced lawsuits from some accusers.

In February, on the same day Wood banded with at least four other women to publicize their accusations simultaneously in a show of strength, Manson released a statement refuting them.

"My art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," the musician said. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Wood claimed Manson "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives."

She added, "I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent." Those accusers each have a story that mirrors Wood's in some way.

Below, see a timeline of the abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson.