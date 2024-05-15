Marilyn Manson Shares First New Music Clip Since Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson shared his first snippet of new music since the abuse allegations and lawsuits that started against him in early 2021.

The shock rocker first teased the new music in May of 2023, sharing photo stills from apparent music videos with the caption, "I've got something for you to hear." But the new teaser, posted earlier today (May 15), is a video clip with music over it, and it was directed by Bill Yukich.

Manson's Instagram page is mostly wiped clean, save for a handful of posts related to the new music and his upcoming tour plans.

It appears that the artist has also signed with Nuclear Blast Records for his next musical release, as the teaser clip features the record label as a collaborator on the post. Manson was dropped from his previous label, Loma Vista Recordings, in February of 2021 after actress Evan Rachel Wood publicly named the rocker as her abuser.

Manson's last full-length album, We Are Chaos, was released in September of 2020, just a few months before the accusations first came out against him.

This past March, Manson announced he will open for Five Finger Death Punch's upcoming tour this summer, which will be his first tour since 2019. A few weeks later, he revealed a handful of headlining tour dates with support from The Funeral Portrait, who then received backlash for agreeing to the tour.

In a since-deleted post on X, the band's bassist wrote, "I'm sorry my band that has consistently played 200 cap venues for 7 years + has a chance to open shows in front of thousands of people and people wanna be upset by it."