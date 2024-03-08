Marilyn Manson Announces His First Tour Since 2019 With Five Finger Death Punch

Marilyn Manson is making his touring return, playing his first tour since 2019 this summer with Five Finger Death Punch.

Manson made the announcement via his social media, simply stating that he would be joining Five Finger Death Punch on tour this summer. An admat that was posted with the announcement shows Slaughter to Prevail as the other band on the bill.

The trek is set to start Aug. 2 in Hershey, Pa., with shows currently booked through Sept. 19 in Woodlands, Texas. All dates, cities and venues can be viewed at the bottom of this post. Several of the shows listed are Five Finger Death Punch playing with Metallica. Manson will not be on those dates.

Marilyn Manson Pre-sale ticketing starts on March 11 at 10AM ET. All Five Finger Death Punch tickets can be purchased here.

Manson had just started promotion of his We Are Chaos album in 2020 when accusations of sexual abuse against the musician were levied by his former girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood. Additional sexual assault allegations from multiple women followed, and Manson was soon dropped by his label and agent, lost TV roles and faced legal issues over the allegations.

READ MORE: Marilyn Manson Ordered to Pay Evan Rachel Wood's Legal Fees

He remained out of the music spotlight as a result, but as many of the cases against him have been wrapped up, he's now set to return to the concert stage.

Five Finger Death Punch / Marilyn Manson / Slaughter to Prevail 2024 Tour Dates

Aug. 02 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 04 — Boston, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium ( w/Metallica)*

Aug. 05 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 07 — Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Centre

Aug. 08 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 10 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amp

Aug. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field (w/Metallica)*

Aug. 13 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp

Aug. 14 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 16 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 18 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium (w/Metallica)*

Aug. 19 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 21 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Aug. 22 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 24 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre*

Aug. 25 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium (w/Metallica)*

Aug. 27 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena*

Aug. 29 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ NorthQuest

Aug. 31 — Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amp

Sept. 01 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field (w/Metallica)*

Sept. 03 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater

Sept. 04 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amp

Sept. 06 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Sept. 08 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden

Sept. 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resorts Amp

Sept. 11 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre

Sept. 13 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Sept. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 — Biloxi, Mo. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sept. 18 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

* No Marilyn Manson