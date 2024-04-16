Five Finger Death Punch have quite a few albums, but which would you rank best and which would you rank last?

The band has been especially prolific in a rather short period of time. The Las Vegas-based rockers released nine total albums dating back to their 2007 debut, The Way of the Fist, and they've continued to evolve through some stylistic and personnel changes in the process.

The band started with a desire to toil in the type of brutal metal that they grew up with and felt wasn't being served at the time. As lineup changes occurred and the band's success grew, they kept things on the harder side while finding ways to expand their horizons with more melodic offerings, as well. The end result is a string of highly successful albums that have connected with listeners to make the group one of the biggest acts going.

READ MORE: The Most Played Song Live Off Every Five Finger Death Punch Album

But as we reflect on their output, we've been faced with the difficult task of ranking their albums from weakest to strongest, and it's admittedly a fine line for some discs to be ranked ahead of others. Scroll through the gallery below to see how we ranked Five Finger Death Punch's studio albums.

Five Finger Death Punch Albums Ranked Which album is the first finger and which is the last finger? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire