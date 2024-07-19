What are some of the wildest stories that rockers have with their tattoos? Loudwire met up with some of rock's biggest names at the InkCarceration Festival to get the stories behind some of their ink, and a few personal details came out in the process.

Did you know that several of Five Finger Death Punch singer Ivan Moody's tattoos came as a desire to mask previous scars? He tells a story of a wild bar fight that occurred just prior to his joining the group and that he got ink to cover up some of markings left by his assailant. In fact, that fight led to a major change in his life that he details in his reflection.

Or how about Godsmack's Sully Erna, who reveals that he had a knowing deal with a tattoo artist friend about why types of tats he would get when some of his female associates were involved with the choosing. The singer also reveals a bit of a love/hate relationship with some of his body ink, reflecting that he wish he knew more about the art when he started getting tattoos, but now looking about some of the early pieces with fond memories of the time in which they were initially given.

Living Colour's Corey Glover, Fozzy's Chris Jericho, Taking Back Sunday's Adam Lazzara, Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon, drumming icon Dave Lombardo and more also open up, sharing the tales of some of their most personal ink.

Who got what and why? Take a look and listen as Rockers Tell Us Their Wildest Tattoo Stories in the video below.

Rockers Tell Their Wildest Tattoo Stories