Hope you've been saving up as we've got another 12 new rock and metal tours announced this week, not to mention some pretty good sized festivals.

AFI have started looking ahead to the fall and have booked October dates with Choir Boy opening. You can also look for Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman co-headlining dates from early August into early October.

This week also found Underoath scaling things back to more intimate venues and van touring as part of a wealth of dates between June and October. And Clutch have booked a late fall run with Slomosa and Blood Vulture.

This week also saw the big reveal of the Four Chords Music Festival, Austin City Limits Festival filling in the their 2026 bill and Zakk Wylde reviving his Berzerkus day-long festival for two shows in September.

See all of the big rock and metal tour and festival announcements from the past 7 days below.

AFI

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Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - 28

Support Acts: Choir Boy

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Being As An Ocean

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Tour Dates: July 10 - 26

Support Acts: Vanna, Upon Your Dead Body, Lowheaven

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Christian Death

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Tour Dates: June 3 - 26

Support Acts: Gene Loves Jezebel, Descartes a Kant, Black Season Witch

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Clutch

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Tour Dates: Oct. 16 - Nov. 7

Support Acts: Slomosa, Blood Vulture

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Tour Dates: Sept. 18-19; Nov. 13-28

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: More new show at Las Vegas' Sphere.

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Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Nov. 14

Support Acts: Amyl and the Sniffers

Notes: This is part of the band's farewell tour.

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The Menzingers

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Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: Hot Water Music, Weakened Friends

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Psychedelic Furs

richard butler of psychedelic furs in 2025 Martyn Goodacre/Redferns, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - Sept. 6

Support Acts: Living Colour

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Sevendust / Theory of a Deadman

Greg Doherty, Getty Images, Rick Diamond, Getty Images Greg Doherty, Getty Images, Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - Oct. 1

Support Acts: Return to Dust

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Squeeze

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Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 27

Support Acts: Adam Ant, Haircut 100

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Underoath

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Tour Dates: June 8 - Oct. 24

Support Acts: Held.

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Finn Wolfhard

finn wolfhafd in 2026 Jill Fritzo PR loading...

Tour Dates: July 17 - Aug. 1; Oct. 1 - 20

Support Acts: Sleeper's Bell, Malcy

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New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

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* Knocked Loose and Pierce the Veil will headline the 2026 Four Chord Music Festival Sept. 25 and 26 at F.N.B. Stadium in Pittsburgh. The bill also features Underoath, Kublai Khan TX, We Came as Romans, Mayday Parade, Boys Like Girls, State Champs, Mom Jeans, Motion City Soundtrack, Cartel, Saosin, Superheaven and Counterparts amongst others.

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* The 2026 Austin City Limits Festival will feature headliners Kings of Leon and Twenty One Pilots, along with Turnstile, Geese, The War on Drugs, Brandon Flowers and plenty more. This year's festival returns to Zilker Park in Austin, Texas Oct. 2-4 and Oct. 9-11.

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* Zakk Wylde is bringing back his Berzerkus for shows Aug. 28 in Scranton, Pa., and Aug. 29 in Wantagh, N.Y. Lamb of God will headline both shows, with support from Black Label Society, Down, Suicidal Tendencies, Zakk Sabbath and Dark Chapel among others.

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* The 2026 Iron Blossom Festival will feature headliners LCD Soundsystem and Jack White. Taking place Sept. 19-20 at Motown Green in Richmond, Va., the festival will also feature Dijon, Geese, Portugal.The Man, Phantogram,

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* Hayley Williams, Mitski and Brandi Carlile will headline the 2026 All Things Go Festival Sept. 25-27 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. The weekend also features sets from Ethel Cain, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Magdalena Bay, Slayyyter, Muna, Zara Larsson, Suki Waterhouse, Del Water Gap, She & Him, Lola Young, Sienna Sparo, Father John Misty, Tinashe, Flipturn, Wolf Alice and more.

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* Four Year Strong will be celebrating their 25th anniversary putting on the Seven Hills Music Festival on July 11 in Worcester, Mass. The band will play their Rise or Die Trying album in full. Silverstein, Haywire, Knuckle Puck, Origami Angel, A Loss For Words, Worry Club, One Step Closer, Spaced, Hard Target and more are expected to take part as well.

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* Milwaukee Metal Fest has added Nachtmystium and Emmure to their 2026 lineup, while Richard Christy has been named a "Guest of Honor." The festival runs June 5-7 at Eagles Ballroom/Rave in Milwaukee. Acid Bath, Klllswitch Engage and Ministry are the headliners.

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* Riot City have replaced headliners Glyph for the 2026 Decimate Metalfest. Other new additions include Pollux and Kill the Eclipse. The festival runs June 26-27 at the Millet Agriplex Arena in Millet, Alberta.

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READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

* Tracy Bonham, Norwood Fisher, Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music, Steve Conte, Hyperdolls, Jiro, Dez Cadena, Rachel Bolan and more will take part in the annual Joey Ramone Birthday Bash. It's scheduled for May 19 at the Bowery Palace in New York City.

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* Between the Buried and Me have booked a special show at The Caverns in Grundy County (Pelham), Tenn. on June 19. The band will play underground in the state-of-the-art venue within the natural limestone cave system.

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