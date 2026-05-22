On Thursday (May 21), Tyler Connolly joined Loudwire Nights to dive into Theory of a Deadman's latest song, "Barricade," as well as what the band's plans are for more new music. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"Everything takes so long, I feel like there's other bands like, 'We just recorded this last week and it's already on streaming,' and we're like a year later," Connolly jokingly admitted to Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong.

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"I'm very happy to get it out. It's been quite a work in progress and the fans are digging it. I love the sound, I love how it turned out."

And with "Barricade" out, Connolly was happy to share some details on more new music from Theory of a Deadman.

"We're going to do two EPs," he said.

"We're going to do EP One, I think coming out in August or September, and then EP Two maybe March of next year. And then maybe we'll put them together and have some extra tracks and stuff next year as well."

Connolly said for the band, it feels better to go this route with two separate EPs, which is something new for Theory of a Deadman. They've never released an EP before, but rather than waiting to finish a full album, he wants fans to get their hands on music sooner.

"We can get stuff to fans more often rather than waiting three years again," he said.

"I can't stand it ... It just seems to be there's so many different working parts, I don't know. I wish I knew."

In addition to diving into new music, Connolly spent some time helping fans get ready for Theory of a Deadman's upcoming tour with Sevendust and Return to Dust, kicking off on Aug. 7 in Duluth, Minn.

"We've done shows with them since 2002," Connolly said about Theory of a Deadman's history with Sevendust.

"We always got really nervous going out with Sevendust because their fans were quite like Sevendust fans — but we've done quite a few memorable shows with Sevendust over the years. Some interesting stories, I'm sure, if we had more time."

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Connolly had a lot of great things to say about the Sevendust guys and he had a good piece of advice for anyone looking to get into some trouble.

"We always tell people, there's one band you don't want to get in a fight with. It's Sevendust. We're excited to see them and do a tour with them."

What Else Did Theory of a Deadman's Tyler Connolly Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Getting to meet Return to Dust, who will also join Theory of a Deadman and Sevendust for this upcoming tour: "I met them here in L.A. They were doing an acoustic thing and I was hanging out and got to meet a couple of the guys. As you get older, reality sets in because you realize how old you are ... We're like the Supertramp of rock for these kids ... It's interesting to see the amount of energy these kids have that I don't have anymore."

The writing of "Barricade": "The title [came] first. I was like, it's a really cool title. And then I kind of had the chorus, the hook and then I had to write what the song was about. Sometimes that happens. The best way to do it is just try to get it from something personal that happened in my life. [So the song is about] people that just do not return your calls, your texts, don't answer the phone. You're like, 'Alright, I'm out.' Something happened to me and I thought it was a really cool kind of concept."

Dating advice from his mom: "My mom would be like, she's always like, 'Do you have a new girlfriend,' and I'm like, 'No.' She wants a grandkid. She's like, 'You know, when I was young, they used to have singles night at the grocery store,' and I'm like, 'Mom, that's not, that doesn't exist. I'm not picking up anyone at the grocery store. I'll get arrested. That's not how it works.' Now I go to a grocery store, I'm like, 'So, my mom would just roll around in here like it's a singles night?' What night is singles night at the Ralph's?"

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below or the Video at the Top of the Page

Tyler Connolly joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, May 21; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.