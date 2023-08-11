Skillet frontman John Cooper recently chatted with Loudwire Nights (Aug. 10) about performing at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and what it's like touring with Theory of a Deadman.

"It's been a really, really good year, I can't over-exaggerate it," Cooper told host Chuck Armstrong. "We started the year with the Rock Resurrection run with Theory, who we hadn't toured with since 2012. It's just cool to be back doing it again with people that you did it with 10 years ago."

Cooper explained that touring with a "veteran" band like Theory of a Deadman makes life on the road a little easier and also makes every night more enjoyable. "There's a measure of humility and nobody's trying to outdo each other."

He admitted that there's always a little concern over the bands they tour with because he wants to make sure Skillet fans are respectful of the other acts and their fans. On the Rock Resurrection tour, it became crystal clear that even if a Skillet fan wasn't a huge fan of Theory of a Deadman, they were still open to listening and often, became fans.

"Both bands are winning fans," Cooper said. "We toured with a band—and I won't say who because I love the band, they're awesome—but their fans hated us. You could see it in their face when we were playing. It was almost as if they had their thumbs down, like we're getting the Gladiator thumbs down ... no band wants to see their fans treat another band that way, but there's nothing you can do."

READ MORE: 10 Christian Hard Rock + Metal Bands That Absolutely Rage

Things with Theory of a Deadman were so good earlier this year that they decided to launch another leg of the Rock Resurrection tour, along with Saint Asonia who also joined them for the first run.

"This tour was going so good, everybody's so cool. Let's do it again."

What Else Did Skillet's John Cooper Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it's been like performing at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally over the last 10-plus years

His advice for a first-timer at Sturgis

Why it was special to be able to work with Adam Gontier on Skillet's "Finish Line"

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

John Cooper joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Aug. 10; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand. You can get details on Skillet's latest album, Dominion: Day of Destiny, at this location.

Your Guide to Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2023 Check out over 200 rock and metal bands' touring schedules for 2023.