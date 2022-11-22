10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left

A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.

Not every day do you see a rock or metal band whose only original member is the bassist.

In many cases, the singer or guitarist is a band's main creative force. But if a bassist is the only original member, one might assume the low end guides the group's creative decisions. After all, non-singer lineup changes can also affect an act.

Then again, some rock and metal bands have no original members left. Of course, not every outfit can continue with its original lineup intact.

So what rock and metal bands have a bassist as their only original member? Below, see a varied selection of groups that count their bassist as the lone OG member. (And keep scrolling for separate lists of bands whose guitarist or singer is the only original member left.)

Sometimes it just takes one musician to keep a band thriving.

10 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except for their bassist.

