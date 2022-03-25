17 Non-Singer Lineup Changes That Impacted Rock + Metal

Sure, swapping lead singers seems like the most substantial alteration a rock or metal band can undergo. But what about significant lineup changes involving other musicians? There are many examples where those modifications had a massive effect.

After all, the consequence of such a swap acutely impacts the band. But often, the change ripples out to affect the rest of rock music. That's especially true when a band member dies, and the surviving performers face the choice of replacing the musician.

Perhaps most notably, Cliff Burton's death led to Jason Newsted's membership in Metallica. Would Newsted have stayed with Flotsam and Jetsam had he not secured the spot? What would Metallica be like had Newsted not subsequently been replaced by Robert Trujillo? These changes and their effects are now pivotal points in the group's history.

But there have been plenty of noteworthy non-singer lineup changes that didn't involve a death. Such as when drummer Art Cruz replaced Chris Adler in Lamb of God, even though Adler's brother, guitarist Willie Adler, stayed in the band. Or when Korn drummer Ray Luzier supplanted original member David Silveria.

Those are just a few examples of lineup changes with musicians besides the singer that were notable shifts. What other memorable member swaps can you think of that didn't affect the vocalist?

Below, read about 17 non-singer lineup changes that impacted rock and metal. It shows how switching a band member beyond the figurehead can still be critical.

