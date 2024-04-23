Slipknot Announce Intimate First Show With New Drummer Before Sick New World

Slipknot have announced an intimate first show with their new drummer before Las Vegas' Sick New World festival this weekend.

Until today (April 23), the Knot's first show of 2024 was set to take place at the festival, which will take place this Saturday, April 27. Late last week, a Slipknot billboard popped up in the California desert, and they launched a throwback website, youcantkillme.com, which contains teasers for the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled album.

Earlier today, we reported that a Slipknot fan uncovered some hidden messages within the website, which seemingly confirmed that former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande is Slipknot's new drummer, and that their other new member (Craig Jones' replacement) is someone named Jeff.

Now, upon visiting the youcantkillme website, a show is advertised for this Thursday, April 25 at a small venue called Pappy + Harriet's in Pioneertown, Calif. near Joshua Tree National Park.

All ages are welcome at the performance, and tickets were only $9, but have already sold out. Fans were limited to two tickets each, and no refunds or transfers are allowed.

Loudwire will cover the details of the performance once it happens this Thursday.

The Website Contains References to Slipknot's Old Website

When we first reported on the youcantkillme website, there was a photo of the band's 1999 self-titled lineup in the middle of the home screen. Once clicked, it brought you to a page where there was a riddle about a seed.

The Slipknot Wiki Page states that "The Seed" was a poem written by Corey Taylor, which was featured on their website around the year 2000.

There are also tabs on the bottom of the site that bring you to different screens. The "Guestbook" has reviews from fans, with a note at the top that reads, "Thanx for checking out our site. If you want to add to our guest book you should’ve been here 25 years ago."

The "Music" tab shows the songs "Eyeless," "Wait and Bleed," "Surfacing," "Spit It Out" and "Me Inside," which was a track included on the digipak version of the album [via Slipknot Wiki]. Downloads are also referred to as "modems," which is how music was listened to back in the dial-up internet days.

The very bottom of every page has a note that says, "This page was last updated on 04-25-2024," which we now know is the day of their first 2024 show.

Who Is Jeff?

The same Reddit user that discovered the names Eloy and Jeff in the page's source code speculated that it's Jeff Karnowski from Dirty Little Rabbits, which Clown and Tortilla Man were both involved with in the 2000s.