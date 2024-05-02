Rock + Metal Musicians React to Eloy Casagrande Joining Slipknot

Rock and metal musicians have shared their reactions online to the news that Eloy Casagrande has joined Slipknot as their new drummer.

Slipknot formally named Casagrande, formerly of Sepultura, as a member of the band earlier this week is two posts on social media, and the drummer has since shared his first statement since joining the group on his Instagram.

This is the first time in history that Slipknot have willingly given the names of a new member so soon, as they only parted ways with former drummer Jay Weinberg in late 2023.

Fans speculated that Casagrande joined the group in place of Weinberg after he suddenly left Sepultura in February. And now, fellow rockers have shared their sentiments about the new additions to the 'Knot.

Rockers' Comments on Casagrande's Instagram Post

The following comments were left on Casagrande's post.

Gary Holt of Exodus and Slayer, Brad Wilk of Rage Against the Machine and Slipknot's own V-Man left comments that featured emojis or GIFs, and there were endearing remarks left by a lot of other musicians too. Click the post below to see the rest of the comments.