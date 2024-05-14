The Big Rock + Metal Tours Happening This Summer – Tour Guide

Here is your guide to the big rock and metal tours happening in the summer of 2024.

You don't need us to tell you that there are a lot of tours happening all the time and dozens more getting announced just about every week. It can be maddening to try to keep up with it all, nevermind figuring out which bands you want to spend your money on.

So, we've assembled this summer tour guide to help you and we'll keep this updated as more tours are announced.

There's a lot of exciting co-headliners, including Halestorm/I Prevail and Lamb of God/Mastodon. The latter are celebrating the 20th anniversary of two of their biggest albums!

Whether you're a fan of classic rock, hard rock, thrash, metalcore, emo, pop-punk... we could go on and on... there's plenty of options to choose from this summer. There's also some diverse tour packages, such as Megadeth going out with Mudvayne and All That Remains.

Lest we forget, Slipknot are celebrating their 25th anniversary with a summer trek, too!

So if you're looking for something that appeals to a lot of different tastes, those are out there as well.

