Slipknot fans have a new nickname for Craig Jones' mystery replacement after the band posted a series of closeups of the masks of each current member.

It is a new era for Slipknot after they officially unveiled former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande as Jay Weinberg's successor. While there is much to look forward to, including a new song titled "Long May You Die," which the 'Knot recently teased, the metal legends are also celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut.

Amid all this, one big question still looms — who on earth replaced Craig Jones? In a first-time move, Slipknot almost immediately confirmed Casagrande's identity, but they've yet to come clean on who has been doing the sampling since June of last year.

This mystery member's role is now coming to define their identity with the new nickname fans are bestowing upon them. At first, fans took to the gimp mask imagery and dubbed this person "Greg Bones," "The Gimp," "Leatherface, "Zipper Dude" and "Hoodie Guy," but "Greg Bones" seemed to be the most prevailing.

Now, as Slipknot shared images of each member's mask with a caption stating their name and role in the band, the lone remaining mystery member is being called a variety of new nicknames.

The Instagram post's caption states "Samples/Media" and attaches no name to this cracked-mask musician. And now everyone is calling them either "Samples" or "Samples Media." Or "Mr. Samples" if you're being formal.

"The name's Media. Samples Media," one comment jokes, a call to the introductory phrase of legendary action film character James Bond — "The name's Bond. James Bond."

Slipknot's Other Instagram Posts of Current Lineup

See up-close photos of the new masks of each current member of Slipknot.

Eloy Casagrande

Clown

Michael Pfaff

Jim Root

Corey Taylor

Mick Thomson

READ MORE: The Most Played Song Live Off Every Slipknot Album

Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella

Sid Wilson

Slipknot Tease New Song "Die About It"

Yesterday (May 15), Slipknot confirmed that they had recorded a new song with Casagrande called "Die About It."

An Instagram post addressed the rumors as Slipknot acknowledged, "You're right. You're absolutely right."

Slipknot on Tour

Slipknot's next live performance comes this weekend on May 19 at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio.

They also recently announced two North American tour legs set for later this year with dates on the books through the end of 2024.

The Evolution of Slipknot's Terrifying Masks How Slipknot's masks have changed with each album cycle. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner