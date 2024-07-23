Jay Weinberg Working With Therapist to Process Split With Slipknot

Jay Weinberg shared that he's been working with a therapist to process his split with Slipknot.

The band parted ways with the drummer suddenly in November of 2023 following a performance at a festival in Mexico. The news came from an announcement on their social media. He'd been playing with the 'Knot since 2014 and had been one of their biggest champions in interviews.

In his own statement, which he shared a few days later, Weinberg admitted that he was "heartbroken and blindsided," as he only learned about the band's decision to part ways with him the morning they posted it on the internet.

As a result of the emotional shock, Weinberg has been working with a therapist to process the huge and sudden change that took place in his life.

"Truth be told, I'm at kind of a point where I'm not quite yet really ready to talk about [the split], really. And that's not to dismiss the conversation, but I've spent time, and spend time, just processing the entire experience. And the experience not being the last six months, but really the last 10 years," he said during an appearance on the One Life One Chance With Toby Morse podcast.

"I have a fantastic therapist who helps me. Before I speak on it, it's important for me to do the right work of processing these events that, you know you spend 10 years exclusively committed to one thing. There's a lot to process that on the other side... And I think there is definitely a time where I'll speak to my lived experience over those 10 years — just not quite yet."

Weinberg said that writing has been another useful tool in helping him process everything he's been through in his life, and he may turn it into a book.

The musician later discussed having been in therapy a few times during his life, and how different counselors are sometimes suited for helping individuals cope with and work through different events.

Thus, he implored people who are seeking professional help not to give up if they don't connect with a particular therapist right away. It may take time to establish that type of rapport, or you may just need to find another one.

"They're out there. It's a worthwhile thing of searching for, if you need it," he concluded.

Listen to the full interview below.

Fortunately, Weinberg started a new chapter in his career when he officially was named the drummer of Suicidal Tendencies in March of this year. Here's to more healing, and more music.

