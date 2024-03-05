Several months after parting ways with Slipknot, Jay Weinberg has announced he has officially joined Suicidal Tendencies as their new drummer.

The drummer shared a blurry photo of himself playing drums on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday (March 4) with the caption, "Tomorrow. 9AM PST." Now, in a new post, he's shared a statement regarding his new position, writing "You can't bring me down" as the caption for the post.

Read his full statement below.

When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I've loved and considered my creative home for 20 years, I think of Suicidal Tendencies. A foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal and hardcore. Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I've been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band's incredible history. It's an absolute honor and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can't wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week! See you all in the pit!

Greyson Nekrutman played drums for Suicidal Tendencies in 2023. The band announced him as their new drummer in a post on Instagram last April.

When Did Slipknot Part Ways With Jay Weinberg?

After performing at Mexico's Hell and Heaven Festival this past November, Slipknot shockingly announced that they were parting ways with Weinberg. A few days later, the drummer shared a post regarding the news, revealing that he was "heartbroken and blindsided," as he'd received the phone call shortly before the band shared the statement on their social media.

"I love playing the drums. I’ll always love playing the drums. I’ll always have a passion for music, art, and creative expression. Nothing will ever change that," Weinberg wrote at the time. "I don’t know how, and I don’t know when, but I look forward to creating loud, passionate, and heartfelt music that we enjoy together again."

Jay Weinberg's First Shows After Slipknot

In early December, he made his first appearance onstage since he was let go with The Bouncing Souls to play the song "True Believers" at the end of their set in Nashville, Tennessee. Then, the following month, he shared that he would be performing at an Australian festival with Infectious Grooves on April 1.

Weinberg is set to play his first show before then, though, as Suicidal Tendencies' next scheduled performance is set to take place Thursday, March 14 in Osaka, Japan. See the rest of their dates on their website.

Congrats, Jay!