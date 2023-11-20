Jay Weinberg Shares Update + Message of Positivity Following Surgery for Torn Labrum

Jay Weinberg underwent a surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip last week. The drummer has since shared an update and a message of positivity on his social media, writing that he's looking forward to sharing his journey with fans in the future.

In his post, Weinberg explained that he had the procedure planned for quite a while, and scheduled it to take place after Slipknot's final performance of 2023 earlier this month. The band played at Mexico's Hell and Heaven Metal Fest on Nov. 3, and two days later, released a statement announcing they were parting ways with the drummer. Weinberg has already addressed his dismissal from the group on his social media, admitting that he was "heartbroken and blindsided" when he received the call that very morning.

Weinberg planned the surgery to take place last week so that he would be able to recover in time to perform at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival in April of next year, but those plans have obviously changed. However, despite the sudden shift in his professional life, Weinberg went through with the procedure, which was intended to repair a torn labrum in his left hip and also shave down a misshapen part of his femur.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the labrum is a "ring of cartilage" on the socket of the hip joint. Athletes that play high-impact sports are most prone to a labral tear in the hip.

"[It's] a condition that never impacted my drumming in any way, but I’ve wanted to take care of during downtime from my recording and touring schedule. Since 2020, my priority has been for my playing to go uninterrupted, until a window in the schedule would allow me to complete an expected recovery of about four months," the drummer wrote in a post.

"A commitment I made to myself and to you — although news of this was kept internal," he continued. "Though my commitment to healing remains the same, I’ll be disappointed to not see all of you in Vegas as planned."

Weinberg went on to share a message of hope and positivity for those who are also facing personal challenges in their lives.

READ MORE: Drummers Share Support for Jay Weinberg Over Slipknot Dismissal

"No matter how down-and-out you might feel, there are reasons to be hopeful, and to keep an actively positive mindset. Have your own back. Surround yourself with positive people. Focus on what gives your life meaning and purpose," he wrote. "I believe I’ve always shot from the hip (lol) with you. No reason to change that now. I look forward to sharing my journey with you, and keeping you up-to-date in my adventure back to 100 percent."

Read his full post below. Loudwire sends Weinberg the best as he recovers from the procedure.