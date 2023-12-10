Jay Weinberg Reflects on Time in Slipknot in New Post

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has made a post reflecting on his time in the band while also looking forward to the future.

Weinberg shared that today (Dec. 10) marks the 10th anniversary of him joining Slipknot and wrote about the past decade accompanied by a photo of the four masks he wore through his time in Slipknot as well as a collection of other images.

"For 19 years, my goals in music and art have always centered around maintaining some sort of forward motion," he wrote. "It feels a bit paradoxical at times to look in the rearview mirror, but some moments and milestones are significant enough to take pause and reflect."

In the post, the drummer went on to reflect on how the past decade shaped him.

"In some respects, the person who wore the mask on the right and the person who wore the mask on the left feel like two completely different individuals — separated only by experience gained, miles traveled, friendships created, and a connection to the instrument strengthened and deepened so far beyond what I thought was possible," he shared.

Slipknot initially announced the split Nov. 5 via a post on social media, which has since be deleted, but you can see in full here. Initially the drummer did not comment, but Weinberg later broke his silence, writing in a post on social media that he was "heartbroken and blindsided" when he received the news.

Today, the drummer made a new post sharing more of his feelings on the memories and experiences gained during his time as Slipknot's drummer as well as looking forward to future possibilities.

"The memories and experiences that these four masks represent, I wouldn’t trade for the world. And I’m honored that you all have been there, every step of the way," he shared with followers. "So — here’s to you, the last 10 years, and wherever the next 10 years bring us."

You can see the full text of his message below.

For 19 years, my goals in music and art have always centered around maintaining some sort of forward motion. It feels a bit paradoxical at times to look in the rearview mirror, but some moments and milestones are significant enough to take pause and reflect. Today marks the 10th anniversary of becoming a part of something I grew up believing in. I don’t hold onto many mementos, but to me these represent a decade of focused and impassioned dedication to that forward movement. Throughout that time, I learned much about application, tenacity, and the satisfaction of committing to breaking through creative thresholds; reaching those artistic goals through constant, concentrated hard work — all fueled by true love of the music. In some respects, the person who wore the mask on the right and the person who wore the mask on the left feel like two completely different individuals — separated only by experience gained, miles traveled, friendships created, and a connection to the instrument strengthened and deepened so far beyond what I thought was possible. The memories and experiences that these four masks represent, I wouldn’t trade for the world. And I’m honored that you all have been there, every step of the way. So — here’s to you, the last 10 years, and wherever the next 10 years bring us.