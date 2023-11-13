Rock + Metal Drummers Share Support for ‘Blindsided’ Jay Weinberg Over Slipknot Dismissal

On Nov. 5, Slipknot "blindsided" Jay Weinberg with a phone call informing him he was out of the band, with the news going public not long after. The unexpected move has rendered fans mostly shocked and confused and the drummer's peers have since come forward with supportive messages for the "heartbroken" musician.

Over the weekend (Nov. 11), Weinberg issued his first public statement since he was let go from the legendary metal group after a decade behind the drum kit. He reflects on the incredible friendships he built during his tenure and expresses gratitude for all the connections he has made with the fans.

The drummer also relays that this news was a surprise to him and that it is "not the ending to the journey I'd dreamt of and committed myself to seeing through," noting he is filled with "confusion and sadness," but remains thankful for what he was able to accomplish personally and professionally.

Weinberg affirms he will continue to play drums, but does not know how or when his next opportunity will arise.

Other Rock + Metal Drummers Share Supportive Messages for Jay Weinberg

A number of notable drummers left comments on Weinberg's Instagram post, encouraging him during this difficult time in his professional career.

Check out what everyone had to say directly below.

Tré Cool (Green Day): "I have so much admiration and respect for you, Jay. You are still yet to make the best music of your life. You are young. The future is yours for the taking and I'm excited to see what you bring into to the world next! You're truly a special drummer."

Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater): "This is only the end of one chapter. You have many more to write bro! Always have your back."

Gojira's Mario Duplantier and Avenged Sevenfold's Brooks Wackerman simply commented with a red heart emoji, conveying quite a lot with just that, while Korn's Ray Luzier left three red heart emojis.

Eloy Casagrande (Sepultura): "You're one of the greatest, Jay. It'll be a pleasure watching your next steps. Much love."

Matt Sorum (ex-Guns N' Roses, ex-The Cult, ex-Velvet Revolver): "You're just beginning pal. In life, one door shuts and another one opens. Life is hills and valleys and you've climbed the mountain to the top. It's what makes us grateful and as a journeyman drummer myself more will be revealed! The future is brought for you and all of us, can't wait to see the next adventure!! Rock on brother."

Matthew Greiner (August Burns Red): "You're awesome, Jay!"

Krimh (Daath, Septicflesh, Act of Denial, ex-Decapitated): "Thank you for putting your energy and passion into this band. [fire emoji[ We felt it! This is for sure not the end and we all wish the best for your next chapter."

Aquiles Priester (Edu Falaschi, ex-Angra, W.A.S.P. live): "I've been there before brother and I know how hard it is! But you're a badass drummer and very young! I'm sure God never close one door before open much more opportunities! Keep it up!"

Austin Archey (Lorna Shore): "Love you brother, you're unstoppable! Blessed we crossed paths. You're an inspiration to all of us [red heart emoji]."

Max Weinberg (Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band/Jay's father): "For 33 years you've made your mom and I 100 percent proud. This moment is no exception. You're a class act! Love Dad."

Slipknot have yet to reveal who will replace Weinberg.

Fans React to Jay Weinberg's Exit From Slipknot