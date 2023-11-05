Slipknot surprisingly revealed in a statement on Sunday (Nov. 5) that they'd parted ways with drummer Jay Weinberg, who had been in the band since 2014 and contributed to their last three studio albums.

Naturally, Slipknot fans are reacting strongly to the news.

See a selection of those reactions below.

In their message announcing the lineup change, Slipknot said, "We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it."

They added, "But as ever, slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

Weinberg — the son of fellow percussionist Max Weinberg, drummer for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band — joined Slipknot in 2014, replacing their original drummer, the late Joey Jordison, who parted ways with the band in 2013. Jay plays on Slipknot's .5: The Gray Chapter (2014), We Are Not Your Kind (2019) and The End, So Far (2022).

Reactions to Jay's Exit From Slipknot

https://x.com/JayeFxntaine/status/1721260890580766734