Jay Weinberg Addresses Split With Slipknot in New Statement

Nearly a week after Slipknot announced that they were parting ways with Jay Weinberg, the drummer has addressed the split in a new statement on his social media.

Slipknot initially announced the split last Sunday (Nov. 5) via a post on social media, which has since be deleted, but you can see in full here. The message remains on Slipknot's website, but now Weinberg has broken his silence, writing in a post on social media that he was "heartbroken and blindsided" when he received the news.

Read his statement in full below.

I sometimes wonder what it would be like to pay a visit to my wide-eyed, 10-year-old self — falling head over heels in love with a new and exciting sound and culture — and tell him all about the last 10 years. Even on the hardest days, I’d like to think he’d be stoked about the adventure that was in store for him. I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after. However, I’ve been overwhelmed by — and truly grateful for — the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home. This is not the ending to the journey I’d dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through — not by a long shot. But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express. I love playing the drums. I’ll always love playing the drums. I’ll always have a passion for music, art, and creative expression. Nothing will ever change that. I don’t know how, and I don���t know when, but I look forward to creating loud, passionate, and heartfelt music that we enjoy together again. Until then, please know it’s been the joy of a lifetime to spend the last 10 years with you, sharing in our love for this special corner of the music and art world. This isn’t the end, and I’m thrilled to discover what the future has in store for us. Thank you.

Weinberg — the son of fellow percussionist Max Weinberg, longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band — joined Slipknot in 2014, replacing their original drummer, the late Joey Jordison, who parted ways with the band in 2013.

READ MORE: Slipknot Fans React to the Band Parting Ways With Jay Weinberg

With Slipknot, Jay contributed to Slipknot's continued success, performing on the studio albums .5: The Gray Chapter (2014), We Are Not Your Kind (2019) and The End, So Far (2022).